RCom shares hit upper circuit for sixth time in row; gain over 42% in nine trading sessions

New Delhi: Shares of Reliance Communications hit their upper circuit for the sixth consecutive session on Friday amid reports that Bharti Airtel has submitted conditional bids of around Rs 9,500 crore for the assets of the debt-ridden firm.

On BSE, the stock settled 3.85 percent up at 81 paise.

The stock has gained over 42 percent in nine trading sessions since 18 November.

The scrip advanced 5.26 percent to Re 1 on the NSE.

The shares have hit upper price band on the stock exchanges.

Meanwhile, shares of Bharti Airtel closed 1.28 percent up at Rs 442.30 on the BSE.

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel has submitted conditional bids of around Rs 9,500 crore for debt-ridden Reliance Communications' telecom assets, including spectrum, mobile towers and optical fibre, according to an industry source.

Along with Bharti Airtel, VFSI Holdings Pte Ltd and UV Asset Reconstruction Company Limited have submitted their bids.

"Bharti Airtel seems to be the highest bidder with bids of around Rs 9,500 crore. However, the final result will be known on Friday after the committee of creditors opens all the bids," the source said.

