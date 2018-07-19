RBL Bank's Q1 profit up 35% to Rs 190 crore; total revenue increases by 30.04% to Rs 1,690.19 crore

New Delhi: RBL Bank on Thursday reported 34.76 percent jump in net profit at Rs 190.04 crore for the first quarter of the current fiscal.

The private sector bank had registered a net profit of Rs 141.02 crore during the April-June quarter of previous fiscal.

It total revenue for the June quarter of 2018-19 increased by 30.04 percent to Rs 1,690.19 crore compared to Rs 1,299.7 crore in the year-ago period, the bank said in a regulatory filing.

RBL Bank's Net Interest Income (NII) grew by 46 percent to Rs 552.70 crore during the quarter under review. Its Net Interest Margin (NIM) stood at 4.04 percent as against 3.54 per cent, in the first quarter of 2017-18.

RBL Bank's gross non-performing assets (NPAs) decreased to 1.40 percent as of 30 June, 2018, as against 1.46 percent a year ago.

Net NPA decreased to 0.75 percent as at June 30, 2018 against 0.81 percent as at 30 June, 2017.

Net advances as at 30 June, 2018 stood at Rs 42,198.09 crore as compared to Rs 31,108.03 crore as at 30 June, 2017, a growth of 36 per cent, the private sector lender said.

Shares of the bank were trading 2.47 percent down at Rs 551 on BSE.