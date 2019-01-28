RBL Bank Q3 profit jumps 36% to Rs 225 crore on healthy margins and decline in bad loan proportion

New Delhi: RBL Bank Monday reported a rise of 36 percent in net profit at Rs 225.20 crore for December quarter 2018-19 on healthy margins and decline in bad loan proportion.

The private sector lender had registered a net profit of Rs 165.30 crore in October-December period of the previous financial year.

Total income increased 42 percent to Rs 1,029.20 crore as against Rs 725.50 crore in December quarter of 2017, the bank said in a statement.

Net interest income was up 40 percent to Rs 655.10 crore during December quarter 2018 as against Rs 467.30 crore in the year-ago period.

Net interest margin -- a key gauge of profitability--improved year-on-year to 4.12 percent in the reported quarter from 3.89 percent.

On asset front also, the bank showed improvement with gross non-performing assets (NPAs) falling to 1.38 percent of gross advances as on 31 December, 2018 from 1.56 percent in the year-ago period.

Net NPAs or bad loans were also trimmed to 0.72 percent of net loans from 0.97 percent a year ago, the bank said.

Deposits at December-end 2018 stood at Rs 52,187.10 crore as compared to Rs 38,622.5 crore in the year-ago period, a growth of 35 percent. Current accounts and savings accounts (CASA) ratio improved to 24.57 percent from 24.03 percent.

MD and CEO Vishwavir Ahuja said the bank has again demonstrated the ability to consistently maintain growth momentum at better margins and higher profitability while maintaining robust asset quality during the quarter.

"This is despite challenges in the broader macro environment. We continue to gain market share in our chosen segments and are confident of achieving our 2020 goals," he said.

The bank also renamed its wholly-owned subsidiary Swadhaar Finserve to RBL Finserve which is well positioned to take advantage of a plethora of opportunities in the semi-urban and rural markets, Ahuja said.

Stock of RBL Bank was trading at Rs 563, down 1.97 percent from the previous close on BSE.

To keep watching India’s No. 1 English Business News Channel – CNBC-TV18, call your Cable or DTH Operator and ask for the Colors Family Pack (inclusive of 24 channels), available for Rs. 35/- per month, or subscribe to the channel for Rs. 4/- per day.

To keep watching the Leader in Global Market & Business News – CNBC-TV18 Prime HD, call your Cable or DTH Operator and ask for the Colors Family HD Pack (inclusive of 25 channels), available for Rs. 50/- per month, or subscribe to the channel for Rs. 1/- per day.

Firstpost is now on WhatsApp. For the latest analysis, commentary and news updates, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Firstpost.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.