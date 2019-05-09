RBI withdraws circular asking banks to declare exposure to crisis-hit IL&FS

Mumbai: Following an NCLAT order, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has withdrawn its circular asking banks and financial institutions to declare details of their exposure and provisions related to the crisis-hit IL&FS.

Last week, the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) had allowed banks to declare their defaulting accounts of Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services (IL&FS) and its group companies as non-performing assets.

"In view of the NCLAT order dated 2 May, 2019...the instructions contained in (24 April) circular stand withdrawn," the RBI said on Wednesday.

The circular had asked banks and financial institutions to disclose their exposure to IL&FS and its group entities as the NCLAT verdict was pending.

The cash-strapped IIL&FS L&FS group is sitting on a debt of about Rs 94,000 crore.

Several group companies have defaulted on the payment of interest payment on loans.

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.