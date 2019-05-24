RBI to infuse Rs 15,000 cr into financial system next month through government bonds purchases

Mumbai: The Reserve Bank on Friday said it will inject Rs 15,000 crore into the financial system next month through the purchase of government bonds via the auction route.

The government securities will be bought under Open Market Operations (OMO).

The decision has been taken in view of the evolving liquidity situation, the central bank said in a statement.

"Based on a review of the evolving liquidity conditions and assessment of the durable liquidity needs going forward, RBI has decided to conduct the purchase of Government securities under OMO for Rs 150 billion on 13 June, 2019," the RBI said.

Details about the purchase of the government securities would be communicated in due course, it added.

