The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has made an announcement that all the major banks in the country need to comply with the new locker regulations from 1 January 2023. The central bank has mandated that all banks must offer updated locker agreements to their customers who use safe deposit lockers. The RBI has instructed all lenders to use the Indian Banks’ Association IBA-drafted Model Locker Agreement, which is said to be in line with the Supreme Court’s orders and guidelines. Reversions to the RBI’s standards were first released on 8 August 2021. All the present locker tenants need to give proof of eligibility for a renewed locker arrangement. They are required to sign a renewal agreement by 1 January next year.

According to the revised guidelines, banks need to ensure that no unfair terms or conditions are incorporated in their locker agreements. The terms of the contract should not be “more onerous than needed” in the ordinary course of business for safeguarding the bank’s interests. If the possessions of a client are stolen from the bank, damaged in a fire, or the building collapses, the lender can compensate them for a maximum of 100 times the fees they paid.

The RBI has made it mandatory for the banks to equip their safe deposit areas with CCTV cameras. The CCTV footage needs to be stored for a minimum of 180 days. It should be noted that the revised instructions are applicable to both new and existing safe deposit lockers. The rules are also applicable on safe custody of articles facility with the lenders.

A directive issued by the RBI requires all the financial institutions to notify the customers via SMS and email if they get access to their lockers. This will prevent cases of fraud.

As per the guidelines, the banks can now demand a term deposit during the allocation of a locker that would be taken as a rent for three years. But lenders are not able to insist on such term deposits for the existing locker holders or from those with satisfactory operative accounts.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.