You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Business News

RBI receives 12,850 cr bids for TLTRO 2.0 against Rs 25,000 cr offered by central bank

Business Press Trust of India Apr 23, 2020 18:51:53 IST

Mumbai: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Thursday received Rs 12,850 crore worth of bids for the first targeted long term repo operations (TLTRO 2.0) conducted for an amount of Rs 25,000 crore with a three-year tenor.

In today's auction, RBI received 14 bids, a release said.

"The total bids that were received amounted to Rs 12,850 crore, implying a bid to cover ratio (i.e, the amount of bids received relative to the notified amount) of 0.5," the central bank said.

RBI further said it will review the auction results and take a view on the matter.

On 17 April, RBI had announced to conduct Rs 50,000 crore TLTRO 2.0 in tranches, aimed at providing liquidity support to non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) and microfinance lenders (MFIs) that have been affected by COVID-19 related disruptions.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Apr 23, 2020 18:51:53 IST

Also See


Advertisement

Advertisement




John Bayne's Keynote Session At Tech2 Innovate



Top Stories


Advertisement


Cricket Scores

CORONAVIRUS

COVID-19 Information Centre

  • 24 hrs. helpline no. -
  • +91-11-23978046
  • 24 hrs. toll free no. -
  • 1075

Max Hospital doctor who oversaw blood plasma treatment in COVID-19 patient in Delhi explains how the therapy works

  • India
  • World

India

  • Active Cases

  • Total Confirmed

  • Cured/Discharged

  • Total DEATHS

*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: Apr 23 (05 PM)
Hospitals & Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

  • Total Confirmed

  • Cured/Discharged

  • Total DEATHS

*change over the previous day
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Updated: Apr 23 (05 PM)
Hospitals & Testing centres