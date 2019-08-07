RBI rate cut, analyst's prediction for VIP Industries; all this and more on Moneycontrol Pro

Finally, some great news! India’s fastest-growing financial subscriptions service, Moneycontrol Pro, is available both on the website and mobile apps.

Moneycontrol Pro offers curated markets data, independent equity analysis, insights into investment styles and exclusive trading recommendations. In sum, all the information you need for wealth creation.

Independence Day Offer: Pay Rs 289 for 3 months and get Moneycontrol Pro for 1 year.

Use code “FREEDOM” For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.

There is a limit to how much rate cuts can push growth

The only main surprise in the RBI’s monetary policy was the extra 10 basis point cut in the policy rate. The RBI did ease policies with a view to boost credit growth. These may be necessary but on their own, they may prove insufficient. Banks need more confidence to lend to NBFCs and an asset quality review could do that. And, the RBI can address supply-side issues but the government must tackle demand-side issues. The problem areas are many but it could start with the automobile and real estate sectors. Read here.

Diamonds in the dust: Look at this high-quality consumption name as fear grips the market

VIP Industries’ shares have fallen by 39 percent since August 2018 due to reasons such as currency depreciation and higher costs of imported inputs. Subdued consumer sentiment has not helped either. While near-term challenges persist, the company has some redeeming qualities which lead our research team to pick it as one of those stocks that may be down but not out. Read here.

This agri-products company had a tepid quarter but its long term prospects are still encouraging

Godrej Agrovet’s profitability declined in the June quarter. Rising raw material prices and falling price realisations in the palm oil business were some main reasons. While its near-term performance may remain under pressure, our analyst believes the company has a good product mix and sees its key businesses improve their performance in the longer run. Read here.

INDEPENDENCE OFFER: Moneycontrol Pro for 1 year at a price of 3 months. Use code “FREEDOM”

Get Moneycontrol Pro annual subscription at the price of three months. Now at Rs 289 only instead of Rs 999. Use code “FREEDOM”