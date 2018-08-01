RBI raises key rate to 6.5%: Hike in repo rate as expected, but tone seems hawkish, say experts

The Reserve Bank of India on Wednesday raised interest rates for the second straight meeting, but retained its “neutral” stance as it aimed to contain inflation while not choking growth. The RBI’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) raised the repo rate by 25 basis points to 6.50 percent. It is the first time since October 2013 that the rate has been increased at consecutive policy meetings.

In June, the MPC also increased the key rate by 25 bps. The reverse repo rate was also raised by 25 basis points to 6.25 percent.

Adhil Shetty, CEO, BankBazaar

"The repo rate hike was somewhat expected. The RBI had been mandated to keep the inflation rate at 4 percent. Today, we have a situation where the 4 percent mark has been exceeded for eight straight months. In June, inflation was at 5 percent. Along with this, the rupee has weakened, crude prices remain volatile, and government expenditure is expected to rise with the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The RBI continues to maintain a neutral stance on policy rates."

Rudra Sensarma, Professor of Economics and Chairperson of Economics Area, Indian Institute of Management, Kozhikode.



"With retail inflation on the rise, RBI had no choice but to raise the repo rate as per its mandate. However, it is clear from last one year's data that domestic inflation has risen in tandem with higher oil prices. With crude prices set to rise further due to trade wars and geopolitical tensions, it is not clear how a policy tightening will help address what is essentially a supply-side phenomenon. On the other hand, the rate hike may hurt the hopes of a recovery in the CAPEX cycle. The RBI could have perhaps waited till October to assess the full impact of the monsoon on food prices before deciding on the repo rate."

Killol Pandya – Head, Fixed Income, Essel Mutual Fund.

"The MPC seems to have signaled its concerns by hiking rates twice in a row. From the market perspective, this policy may be considered to be neutral with hawkish undertones. The MPC seems confident that economic recovery (including rural and urban consumption) seems to be on a ‘firm footing’. It seems satisfied with the robust capital markets despite acknowledging a reduction in FDI and FII flows into EMs (including India).

"Liquidity has been observed to be broadly neutral in the past few months and it continues to seek to maintain a systemically neutral liquidity. The MPC has stated its rising concerns about uncertainties relating to inflation, hardening inflationary expectations, the actualisation of the full range of impact of MSP increase (primary and second-round impact) on inflation, fiscal slippage concerns and rising input costs. The RBI continues to be worried about rupee depreciation, persistence in Core CPI (i.e. – non-food, non-fuel inflation), the impact of firmer crude oil prices on CPI, trade wars and protectionism (in the global geopolitical context). However, it hoped that improving GST collections and softening global commodity prices may assuage inflation pressures."

Kunal Shah, senior VP & fund manager, Kotak Mahindra Life Insurance

“The tone of the policy statement is broadly neutral. I think what they have delivered is somewhat concluding the expected increase in inflation rather than the realised inflation because realised inflation has been running lower than forecast. So, maybe some expectation of MSP (minimum support price)-related increase in inflation, and they want to pre-emptively be cautious and deliver a rate hike, and that is what I think the market is expecting.

“Inflation continues to remain under control. Even today, the Reserve Bank of India has not revised its inflation forecast... I think even the RBI is comfortable with the projected inflation, but they are not comfortable with the unexpected rise in inflation... so they just gave a pre-emptive hike, otherwise, they could have increased their inflation projections, which they have not done.”

Jotak P Nandwana, Equity Analyst, William O'Neil India

"India’s central bank hiked interest rate for the second time in a row, highlighting inflationary pressure building in the economy. While it was largely expected by market participants, front-line indices erased early-session gains and fell in the negative territory. However, a sharp sell-off was avoided as the committee maintained a neutral stance. Weakness was mainly spotted in interest-rate sensitive sector indices such as Nifty Bank, financial services, and auto."

Joe Verghese, Managing Director, Colliers International India

“It looks like the opportune time for discount hunting in case of residential investments is slipping away. With new launches down to its lowest in the last three years, interest rates showing an upward trend; even if sales volume do not increase, prices should start showing an upward trend (except for affordable segment) as the demand-supply gap further narrows down. We should be at the last stages of the phase to buy at good bargains.”

Somnath Mukherjee, Managing Partner & Head - Products, Investment Strategy & Advisory and International Business, ASK Wealth Advisors

"The RBI raised policy rates by 25 basis points, the first back-to-back raise since October 2013 (taper tantrum days). While the contrast to the mini-apocalypse of taper tantrum is largely optical, the action merely confirms street expectations. There are too many headwinds in the horizon – from oil price-led inflation to US policy rates to election-eve slippages in both the fisc and current account – for the central bank to take its foot off the pedal. The fact that it hasn’t should stand the economy in good stead in the months and quarters to come. There has been a little bit of hoping-against-hope optimism in the bond markets in the last couple of weeks, and that should go away now. Bond yields should remain elevated at these levels, with occasional bursts of spikes in response to external events. Bond investors would be best off remaining at the shorter end."

Dhananjay Sinha, head of institutional research, Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd

“We were expecting rate hikes to happen, and the Reserve Bank of India seems to have taken a positive view on the growth momentum. I think the rate hike decision is fairly justified based on the assessment of various factors which influence inflation. Also, we seem to be clearly following the core inflation trend which is on the rising side... which is good. The increase in commodity prices, the rupee depreciation, higher rural spending would all affect inflation. The rupee depreciation has implications on inflation and liquidity in the money markets. However, right now, its impact on liquidity is larger and more relevant in terms of monetary policy decisions.”

Raj Mehta, Fund Manager, PPFAS Mutual Fund

"We haven’t had back to back rate hikes for 5 years now. The notable part about the MPC meeting is that they still maintain a neutral stance on the inflation. They had a neutral stance in the MPC meeting held in June 2018 as well and then they increased the repo rate by 25 bps in the next meeting itself. The dichotomy between the RBI’s words and its actions continues. They have increased the inflation target for the 2nd half of FY19 by about 10 bps i.e. at 4.8%. Whereas they have pegged the inflation at 5% for Q1FY20. They have also listed many uncertainties and its impact on the inflation like the effect of MSP on farm produce, volatility in global financial markets, staggering impact of HRA revision by State governments and will be tracked very closely.

The bond market reacted in a very subtle manner with yields going down marginally after the announcement of a rate hike. "We are away from 4 percent inflation target for some time now”, said the RBI governor and this in itself indicates an inflationary trend and we could be in for some surprises on the upside in repo rates.

The direction and the trend of interest rates will remain upwards in the near future through the quantum and the frequency of rate hikes remain uncertain. We think RBI’s statement seems more hawkish than its stance on inflation and inflationary risks."

Anagha Deodhar, economist, ICICI Securities

“The hike was expected, but what is surprising is the stance has remained “neutral”. We were expecting that since this is the second consecutive hike in two policies, the stance would be changed to “tightening”. They have not quantified the impact of MSP (minimum support prices) on inflation, or when MSP will start affecting inflation - whether it will be in October or earlier than that. I would have liked to see some clarity on that. We are expecting at least one more hike this financial year.

"I don’t think rupee will be a key factor in the Reserve Bank of India’s rate decision because they have repeatedly said they do not target any specific value of rupee - they just want to curb volatility. The high-frequency indicators show that growth has been pretty good - we expect Q1 growth to be between 7.6 percent and 7.7 percent. With the implementation of MSP hike, I expect H2 inflation will be higher than the initial forecast.”

Shahshank Mendiratta, India economist, ANZ Bank

“The tone of policy seems slightly on the hawkish side despite RBI tinkering only marginally with its second-half inflation projection. The RBI continues to reiterate long-standing risks to inflation and in particular oil prices remain a key risk. HRA revision by the state government is another item on the RBI’s radar. Another factor is MSP. A part of the MSP increase has already been incorporated by the RBI in June inflation projection, and the marginal increase in inflation projection this time is due to higher than historical revision in MSP.

The rupee will remain under pressure due to worsening domestic fundamentals and capital outflows. The case for another hike is not off the table, there could be one in October.”

Avnish Jain, Head–Fixed Income, Canara Robeco Mutual Fund

“The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) voted 5-1 to raise the repo rate by 25 bps to 6.5 percent while maintaining a neutral stance, focusing on its inflation mandate. The MPC noted that the growth continued to be robust with high-frequency indicators like the tractor and two-wheeler sales and passenger vehicle demand showing good growth, while there was also an increase in cement and steel consumption. Inflation showed an uptick on back of an increase in core inflation and fuel though food inflation remains muted. While good monsoons and cut in GST rates, if passed to consumers, are likely to dampen food inflation, MSP increase is likely to add to CPI inflation. Though oil price has moderated a bit, they still remain elevated, posing risk to inflation. Further core inflation increased significantly in the past few months reflecting pass-through of higher input costs and improving demand. Growth is expected to remain robust with GDP projected at 7.4 percent for FY2019.

Overall the policy is on expected lines with the MPC continuing to closely watch inflation. With two back-to-back rate hikes delivered, it is likely that the MPC may be in pause mode in October policy awaiting more information evolving global conditions especially on commodity prices and trade spats, pass through of MSP hikes, and impact of monsoon on food inflation. Further, the MPC may wait to see the impact of two rate hikes, as there is lagged impact of monetary policy moves, on macro-economic parameters. Markets are likely to remain range-bound with 10Y likely to remain in 7.75 percent-8 percent range.”

Sumit Bilgaiyan, Co-Founder–Founder and Director, Equity99

"As per our expectation, RBI has hiked repo rate by 25 bps to 6.50 percent. All the members of the Monetary Policy Committee's, except Ravindra Dholakia voted to hike the repo rate while keeping the policy stance unchanged at neutral. This step was very much anticipated due to increased yields and crude prices. The MPC has upwardly revised the inflation forecast for the H2FY19 to 4.8 percent from 4.7 percent seen in June policy. RBI expects retail inflation in 4.7 percent-4.8 percent range in the H2FY19 excluding the HRA impact with risks evenly balanced. Of late we have seen sharp fluctuations in currency as global risks increased due to the trade wars. It will be an interesting to see how a FOMC reacts to it. We believe market has already factored in this hike. India is on a high growth path which can be clearly seen from RBI's statements as it retained FY19 GDP growth forecast at 7.4 percent."