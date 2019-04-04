RBI monetary policy: Rate sensitive stocks show mixed trend as central bank cuts repo rate by 25 bps

Mumbai: Interest rate sensitive stocks - banking, realty and auto - witnessed mixed trend on Thursday following the RBI's rate-cut announcement.

The Reserve Bank of India on Thursday cut benchmark interest rate by 0.25 percent for the second time in a row to bring interest rate to the lowest level in one year on softening inflation.

Following the announcement, among the BSE Auto pack, Hero MotoCorp surged 1.75 percent, Cummins India 1.27 percent, Tata Motors 0.92 percent, Bajaj-Auto 0.83 percent, Maruti 0.79 percent and TVS Motor 0.75 percent.

Meanwhile, some stocks in BSE Auto index was also trading in the negative territory including Bosch Ltd down 0.92 percent, Eicher Motor 0.55 percent, M&M 0.36 percent and Bharat Forge 0.28 percent.

The BSE auto index was quoted at 19,241.02, higher by 77.92 points or 0.41 percent.

From bank index, Axis Bank gained 0.25 percent, Federal Bank 0.21 percent, State Bank of India 0.11 percent and Bank of Baroda 0.08 percent.

On the other hand, shares of Yes Bank fell 1.90 percent, IndusInd Bank 0.94 percent, ICICI Bank 0.40 percent, HDFC Bank 0.30 percent, and Kotak Mahindra Bank 0.21 percent.

The BSE banking index was trading at 33,735.77, down 112.23 points or 0.33 percent.

The BSE realty shares also depicted a mixed trend, with Prestige Estates Projects rising 2.62 percent, Godrej Properties Ltd 2.25 percent, Mahindra Lifespace Developers 1.34 percent, Phoenix Mills Ltd 1.31 percent and DLF 0.87 percent.

In contrast, Oberoi Realty Ltd fell 0.70 percent, Sobha Limited 0.57 percent, Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd 0.44 percent, Omaxe Ltd 0.40 percent and Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd 0.17 percent.

The BSE realty index gained 0.81 percent at 2,123.97.

"It's a much expected and welcoming decision from the RBI. The street was discounting the same and the industry and sectors were looking forward to it," Mustafa Nadeem, CEO, Epic Research.

Nadeem further said "over the short term, we believe this could trigger a short term correction. Currently, the market was discounting the rate cut and also on the hope of a decisive mandate in upcoming Lok Sabha 2019 elections".

