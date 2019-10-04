RBI Monetary Policy LIVE Updates: Central bank cuts repo rate by 25 bps to 5.15%, accommodative stance to revive growth

RBI MPC LATEST Updates: The Reserve Bank of India cut the repo rate by 25 bps to 5.15 percent on Friday, the fifth in a row.
RBI governor Shaktikanta Das has already hinted that benign inflation provides room for further monetary policy easing while space for fiscal space is limited.
The RBI is predicted to lower its key lending rate or the repo rate by 25 basis points (bps) to 5.15 percent, which would take cumulative cuts so far this year to 135 bps.
Most analysts forecast one more cut of 15 bps in December this year.
The government has announced a series of measures including steepest cut in corporate tax, rollback of enhanced surcharge on Foreign Portfolio Investors, among others to jump-start growth which hit a six-year low of 5 percent during the first quarter of the current fiscal.
The six-member MPC is scheduled to announce the fourth bi-monthly monetary policy for 2019-20 on Friday, after a three-day meeting.
There was no meeting of the panel on 2 October on account of Gandhi Jayanti.
The central bank has already slashed repo rate four times consecutively this year amounting to 110 basis points in aggregate.
At its last meeting in August, the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) reduced the benchmark lending rate by an unusual 35 basis points to 5.40 percent.
The upcoming MPC meeting comes in the backdrop of RBI's mandate to banks to link their loan products to an external benchmark, like repo rate, for faster transmission of reduction in policy rates to borrowers, from 1 October.
Ahead of the meeting, the Das-headed Financial Stability and Development Council (FSDC) sub-committee took stock of the prevailing macroeconomic situation.
Earlier, the RBI governor had said that the government has little fiscal space, giving hope that the central bank may provide more monetary stimulus to prop up the economy.
The government's fiscal space has been squeezed on account of cut in rates of corporate tax as well as lowering of GST rate on various goods. Revenue collection too has been below the Budget estimates.
Experts are of the opinion that another rate cut is on the cards as the government's hands are tied and the onus of taking initiatives now rests with the central bank.
Shanti Ekambaram, president, Consumer Banking, Kotak Mahindra Bank, said with inflation still within the RBI's medium-term target of 4 percent, the MPC has the headroom to cut the repo rate further.
"However, the recent volatility in crude oil prices and the fiscal measures announced by the government will have an impact on inflation in the medium term and the fiscal deficit. Hence, we expect the MPC to be more measured in its response with a rate cut of 20-25 basis points in the October policy," she said.
"We continue to expect the RBI MPC to follow RBI Governor into another 'out-of-the-box' 35 basis points repo rate cut on 4 October. This should send a strong signal for bank lending rate cuts with the 'busy' industrial season round the corner," BofA Merrill Lynch said in a report.
According to NAREDCO president Niranjan Hiranandani, there is an expectation of a further 50 basis points repo rate cut in the backdrop of muted inflation which stands lower than the expected 3.2 percent.
The further reduction of repo rate will not only bring down the lending rates but also incentivise investment and boost consumption, he said.
While economic activities are showing signs of sluggishness, the policymakers are drawing solace from the fact that retail inflation remains in the comfort zone of the central bank.
Retail inflation inched up to 3.21 percent in August but remained within the RBI's comfort zone.
The RBI has been mandated by the government to ensure that inflation remains below 4 percent, with deviation of 2 percent on either side.
Experts and industry feel low inflation provides enough headroom for the RBI to further lower the policy rate, especially when festive season has just started. People make huge purchases during Navratras and Diwali.
With liquidity concerns in the NBFC sector almost taken care of, the real estate sector too is hopeful that the RBI will go in for the much-needed rate cut to boost demand for affordable housing.
Updated Date: Oct 04, 2019 12:07:43 IST
Rural, urban demand weak: Shaktikanta Das
Both rural and urban demand have stayed weakened, says RBI governor Shaktikanta Das.
A slump in the real GDP growth in Q2 has been followed by weaker demand.
CPI inflation target at 3.5%-4%: RBI governor
CPI inflation target remained at 3.5-4 percent, said the RBI governor.
"If rains are normal, there will be no shocks", he said.
Global economy loses further momentum: Shaktikanta Das
Global economy has lost further momentum, says RBI governor.
RBI said that its September 2019 round of inflation expectations survey indicates that households expect inflation to rise by 40 basis points over a 3-month ahead horizon and 20 basis points over a one-year ahead horizon.
The macroeconomic performance of major emerging market economies was weighed down by a deteriorating global environment in Q3, says RBI governor Shaktikanta Das.
'MPC voted unanimously to reduce the repo rate'
RBI governor Shaktikanta Das says that MPC voted unanimously to reduce the repo rate.
RBI said that its September 2019 round of inflation expectations survey indicates that households expect inflation to rise by 40 basis points over a 3-month ahead horizon and 20 basis points over a one-year ahead horizon.
RBI repo rate cut
RBI governor arrives, press conference to begin
RBI cuts FY20 GDP growth target cut to 6.1% from 6.9 %
All MPC members vote to reduce rate
All members of the MPC voted to reduce the policy repo rate and to continue with the accommodative stance of monetary policy. Chetan Ghate, Pami Dua, Michael Debabrata Patra, Shri Bibhu Prasad Kanungo and Shri Shaktikanta Das voted to reduce the repo rate by 25 basis points.
Ravindra H Dholakia voted to reduce the repo rate by 40 basis points
Nifty bank erases gains after RBI announcement
MPC to continue with accommodative stance
The MPC also decided to continue with an accommodative stance as long as it is necessary to revive the growth, while ensuring that inflation remains within the target.
Reverse repo rate cut by 4.9%
The reverse repo rate has been reduced to 4.9 percent, and the bank rate stands at 5.40 percent.
The marginal standing facility (MSF) rate and the Bank Rate to 5.40 percent.
RBI cuts repo rate by 25 bps to 5.15%
The Reserve Bank of India cut the repo rate by 25 bps to 5.15 percent on Friday.
RBI unlikely to repeat 35 bps rate cut today
According to experts, the RBI may not repeat the 35 basis point rate cut, which the central bank did in August this year, today also. The regulatory may go for a standard 25 basis point repo rate this time, they said.
Expect a 40 bps rate cut today: Jayesh Mehta of Bank of America
Rate cut won't help demand much, says Adi Godrej
Rupee rises by 9 paise on rate cut hopes
The Indian rupee appreciated by 9 paise to 70.78 against the US dollar in early trade on Friday ahead of the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) monetary policy decision.
Forex traders said, the domestic unit was trading higher as investors believe the RBI will go for yet another rate cut to boost slowing economic growth.
Bank, auto stocks gain ahead of MPC announcement
Ahead of the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) monetary policy review announcement, auto and bank stocks are trading in the green. Among banks, SBI, IndusInd Bank, Yes Bank and HDFC were trading over 2 percent higher.
