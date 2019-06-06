RBI monetary policy: New NPA resolution norms in 3-4 days, says central bank governor Shaktikanta Das

Mumbai: The Reserve Bank will issue a revised circular on bad loan recognition within the next three-four days, replacing the 12 February circular that was struck down by the apex court.

On 2 April, the Supreme Court had declared as "ultra vires" the 12 February circular that mandated banks to label even a day's default as NPA.

"The revised circular on 12 February on NPA classification will be issued very shortly, in three to four days," Das told reporters at the customary post-policy announcement.

The RBI on 12 February, 2018, issued a framework on the resolution of stressed assets under which banks were asked to disclose defaults even of a day and have to find a resolution plan within 180 days in case of the large account of Rs 2,000 crore and above failing which it would send for bankruptcy.