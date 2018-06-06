The stock market will now shift its focus towards other factors

Vipin Khare, Director - Research, William O'Neil India

Amid rising crude oil prices and growing inflation concerns, India’s central bank gave in and hiked the repo rate by 25 bps – the first time since January 2014. This also marks the maiden interest rate hike under the NDA government.

All the six members of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) voted in favour of a rate hike citing concerns of higher oil prices, rising inflation and a depreciating rupee. The reverse repo rate was also hiked by 25 bps. The repo and reverse repo rates now stand at 6.25% and 6%, respectively.

Wednesday’s interest rate decision caught many analysts by surprise, as a majority of them were expecting the bank to maintain status quo. However, the growing difference between repo rate and government bond yields in recent times indicated that a rate hike was around the corner.

The Indian stock market seemed to have priced in the rate hike, as major indices held onto their gains to snap a three-session losing streak.

In the near future, the MPC expects inflation to remain below 5% and come around 4.8-4.9% in H1 FY 2018. The second half of the fiscal could see inflation moderating to 4.7%. On the economic growth front, the MPC retained its GDP growth forecast at 7.4% in FY 2019. The apex bank also noted visible improvement in overall investment activity, which could get a further boost from resolution of NPAs in distressed sectors.

With RBI rate hike done and dusted, the stock market will now shift focus towards other factors such as monsoon rains, domestic currency movement and the trend in global crude oil prices.