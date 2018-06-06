Bengaluru: An increasing number of economists expect the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to raise interest rates on Wednesday, a Reuters poll found, but most still think the central bank will stay on hold and use this week’s meeting to prepare for an August hike.
In a snap poll of 56 economists taken after gross domestic product data on Thursday, 26 of those respondents, or about 46 percent, expect the RBI to take the repo rate higher at the 6 June meeting. The GDP data showed Asia’s third-largest economy grew at its fastest pace in nearly two years in the January-March period.
That compares with 21 of 57 economists, or about 40 percent of them, in a poll taken before the GDP data was published.
“The risk has gone up, definitely, but (we’re) not convinced enough for it to happen in June,” said Kunal Kundu, India economist at Societe Generale. “We still stick to August.”
While most economists in the latest Reuters poll expect the repo rate to remain at 6.00 percent on Wednesday, a majority forecast the RBI to raise it by 25 basis points to 6.25 percent in August.
The RBI may use the June meeting to shift its policy communication to an explicit tightening bias away from the neutral bias it has held since February last year.
An unexpected surge in both inflation and economic growth rates, which confirmed India as the fastest-growing major economy, have brought forward expectations for the next rate hike by more than a year.
Just over a month ago, the RBI wasn’t expected to raise rates until the second half of 2019.
India’s benchmark 10-year sovereign bond yields rose to their highest in two weeks to 7.90 percent on Monday on expectations the central bank will have to raise interest rates to keep inflation in check.
But for many, June meeting’s decision is a very close call.
“The consensus is expecting the RBI to keep rates on hold at the upcoming meeting. But a surge in core inflation, looser fiscal policy and rising oil prices are a concern for the MPC (Monetary Policy Committee),” noted Shilan Shah, senior India economist at Capital Economics, who predicts a June hike.
Updated Date: Jun 06, 2018 14:23 PM
Highlights
Data points to RBI taking a hawkish stance
At its last bi-monthly monetary policy review in April, while holding its repo, or short term lending rate for banks, at 6 per cent for the fourth time in succession, the MPC had signalled the prospect of a more hawkish stance on interest rates. While the central bank continued with its 'neutral' stance, the released minutes of the MPC meeting on Monday showed that RBI Deputy Governor Viral Acharya is likely to vote for "withdrawal of accommodation" at the MPC meeting this time.
While the MPC may not by majority vote for a rate hike on Wednesday, recent data is fuelling fears of the RBI shifting to a hawkish stance.
The country's retail inflation rose to 4.58 per cent in April from a rise of 4.28 per cent in March and 2.99 per cent in the corresponding period of the previous year. It has been quite some months outside the RBI's median target of 4 per cent.
-IANS
Markets open higher ahead of RBI meeting
The BSE Sensex rebounded over 69 points in opening trade, breaking its three-day losing run, ahead of the RBI's bi-monthly policy meet outcome. The 30-share index recovered by 69.38 points, or 0.19 percent, to 34,972.59. It had lost 419.17 points in the previous three sessions. Sectoral indices led by FMCG, auto, metal, IT and capital goods rose by up to 0.30 percent. The NSE Nifty also went up by 22.65 points, or 0.21 percent, to 10,615.80.
14:21 (IST)
Data points to RBI taking a hawkish stance
At its last bi-monthly monetary policy review in April, while holding its repo, or short term lending rate for banks, at 6 per cent for the fourth time in succession, the MPC had signalled the prospect of a more hawkish stance on interest rates. While the central bank continued with its 'neutral' stance, the released minutes of the MPC meeting on Monday showed that RBI Deputy Governor Viral Acharya is likely to vote for "withdrawal of accommodation" at the MPC meeting this time.
While the MPC may not by majority vote for a rate hike on Wednesday, recent data is fuelling fears of the RBI shifting to a hawkish stance.
The country's retail inflation rose to 4.58 per cent in April from a rise of 4.28 per cent in March and 2.99 per cent in the corresponding period of the previous year. It has been quite some months outside the RBI's median target of 4 per cent.
-IANS
14:12 (IST)
Markets open higher ahead of RBI meeting
The BSE Sensex rebounded over 69 points in opening trade, breaking its three-day losing run, ahead of the RBI's bi-monthly policy meet outcome. The 30-share index recovered by 69.38 points, or 0.19 percent, to 34,972.59. It had lost 419.17 points in the previous three sessions. Sectoral indices led by FMCG, auto, metal, IT and capital goods rose by up to 0.30 percent. The NSE Nifty also went up by 22.65 points, or 0.21 percent, to 10,615.80.