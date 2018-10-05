RBI monetary policy LATEST updates: The Reserve Bank is likely to increase the repo rate by 25 basis points in the upcoming monetary policy review as inflation is expected to accelerate further due to higher crude prices and the weakness in rupee.
A likely intervention by the country's central bank along with expectations of some short-term measures in the upcoming monetary policy to curb currency fluctuations aided the Indian rupee to recover on Thursday from its new record low of 73.82 to a US dollar.
The rupee recovered 6 paise to 73.52 against the US dollar at the forex market Friday.
Of late, concerns over a rise in inflation rate, high crude oil prices and an outflow of foreign funds from the country's equity market has subdued the Indian currency.
"A reported last-minute intervention on exchange traded futures from the central bank saved the day for rupee," said Anindya Banerjee, Deputy Vice President for Currency and Interest Rates with Kotak Securities.
"USD/INR closed at a fresh all time high of 73.58 but off highs of 73.81 on spot. Rising oil prices, rising US interest rates, hawkish US Fed, NBFC stress are hurting the rupee."
The apex bank is known to enter the markets via intermediaries to either sell or buy US dollars to keep the rupee in a stable orbit.
"The rupee remains under pressure due to tightening of the monetary policy by the Federal Reserve. Crude oil is spoiling India's macroeconomics fundamentals. RBI repo rate hike by 25 bps is already discounted," said Rushabh Maru, Research Analyst at Anand Rathi Shares and Stock Brokers.
"RBI needs to announce additional measures to stabilise the rupee. If the WTI move towards 80-85 levels then rupee might weaken further to 75-76 levels."
In terms of foreign funds flow direction, provisional data with exchanges showed that foreign institutional investors sold stocks worth Rs 2,760.63 crore.
Updated Date: Oct 05, 2018
Highlights
Temporary pressure on rupee: KV Srinivasan- Director and Chief Executive Officer, Profectus Capital
Sensex breaches 34,400; Nifty plunges
RBI policy announcement could impact borrowers: Adhil Shetty, Co-founder and CEO, BankBazaar.com
RBI Policy works against interest rateparity: Soumen Chatterjee, Director Research, Guiness Securities
Pause to provide temporary relief: Shishir Baijal, Chairman & Managing Director, Knight Frank India
Risks to economy has been increased: Anis Chakravarty. economist, Deloitte
Rupee touches new low of 74.15
The Indian rupee plunged to a fresh record low of 74.15 to a US dollar on Friday late afternoon, after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) maintained its key benchmark lending rates. Just after the RBI announced its decision, post 2.30 p.m., the rupee plunged to over 74 a US dollar -- the lowest ever mark -- it has touched against the greenback.
It opened the day's trade at the Inter-Bank Foreign Exchange Market at 73.64 (73.6375) to a dollar from its previous close of 73.58. The RBI belied market expectations of a rate hike, which was expected to arrest the free fall in the rupee's value.
As per the RBI's fourth bi-monthly monetary policy statement, the key lending rates have been kept intact on the back of an uncertain global economic scenario.The policy repo rate under the liquidity adjustment facility (LAF) remained unchanged at 6.5 per cent.
'Negative impact expected in the currency market'
Abhimanyu Sofat, Head of Research, IIFL Securities, said RBI policy announcement of keeping rates unchanged is a surprise; this may lead to a negative impact especially the currency market.
With the US yield, inching up to 3.25% it was expected the RBI would increase the rates to protect against inflation rise. We believe because of the policy one should continue to focus on export-oriented &import substitution stories from both the service and manufacturing sector. The presumption of lower inflation due to lower food prices may be a bit in coherent as core inflation may rise due to the depreciating currency. If the crude prices continue to surge then RBI may have to come with front loaded rate increases.
RBI closely monitoring NBFC sector
RBI governor rules out further rate cuts
RBI governor Urjit Patel has rules out further rate cuts, saying "calibrated tightening" means a rate cut is off the table.
The governor said govt measures on IL&FS are timely and appropriate, which will help stabilise the situation.
Risky move by RBI, says Abheek Barua, Chief Economist, HDFC Bank
Markets extend losses post RBI policy announcement
BSE Benchmark S&P Sensex down by 904 points or 2.57 percent to 34265. NSE Nifty down by 318 points or 3.00 percent to 10280
Govt welcomes MPC statement
Highlights of RBI monetary policy
The following are the highlights of the fourth bi-monthly monetary statement for 2018-19:
Relief for government
Nevertheless, the status quo in RBI key rates will thrill the growth lobby. Particularly, Union finance minister, Arun Jaitley has a reason to smile since yet another consecutive rate hike, and the subsequent upward pressure on the lending rates, would have weighed heavily on consumer sentiments. That would not have been an acceptable idea for the government in an election year.
Rupee thumbs down to RBI
The notable market movement post the policy announcement was not in the equity markets but in the currency. The Rupee tested the psychological 74-mark against the US dollar, indicating that investors weren't very happy with the Indian central bank lowering the guard on inflation and in the back drop of tightening of policy rates by global central banks. The lack of confidence in the currency market is something one needs to watch out for going ahead. It won't be a surprise if Rupee tests 75-mark in the near future.
5 out of 6 members vote for calibrated tightening
Will engage with IL&FS if necessary: Urjit Patel
Patel said that the central bank will engage with the new management of IL&FS if necessary. RBI deputy governor Viral Acharya said that several measures have been taken to provide adequate system liquidity. Acharya said that the RBI will continue to try and maintain liquidity and that it has already been doing so for the past couple of months. RBI, SEBI and the government are closely monitoring the current liquidity conditions in the country, the deputy governor said.
Further strenthening domestic macroerconomic fundamentals is key: RBI governor Urjit Patel
Rupee breaches 74-mark
As monetary policy committee kept rates unchanged,rupee breached 74-mark for the first time hitting fresh low of 74.13
But rate hikes not over?
Despite the status-quo in the policy rates, the key word in the policy document is that the central bank is now positioned towards "calibrated tightening'. This is s significant departure from the language off the last policy where the tone as largely towards a neutral stance. This might be an indication that the rate hikes may not be over and is willing to go for a rate later if the situation warrants.
'Global developments must be factored by the RBI'
The RBI is making a mistake. They should focus on cues from global developments, says an analyst. The crude prices, rupee are major movements globally. We are not living in isolation, he added.
Headline inflation estimated to accelerate to 4.5 per cent
The RBI said that headline inflation is estimated to accelerate to 4.5 per cent by March 2019 quarter with upside risks. The central bank has retaind GDP growth estimate at 7.4 percent for FY19. It will to go up to 7.6 percent in FY20.
RBI decision a big surprise
The RBI decision to opt for a status-quo in its key rates has come as a big surprise. The consensus estimate was tilted toward a quarter percentage point hike in the key Repo rate. The central bank doesn't seem to be very worried about the inflation pressure ahead after hiking the rate twice since June. It is surprising why the central bank voted 5:1 in favour of pause when there are uncertainties in the global markets, higher crude prices and locally, rupee, is under heavy pressure
Markets extend losses
The currency markets have not taken well to unchanged rate. The rupee hits 74.01 against the dollar which is the lowest. Nifty is 200 points down
It is a mistake, says anlayst
The whole world going through a recalibration as far as MPC. India is not living in a vacuum, says an analyst.
Sajid Chinoy of JP Morgan said the risk to inflation is to the upside and there is a big movement to currency and crude prices.
Five members of MPC vote in favour of status quo
Regarding the policy repo rate, Dr Pami Dua, Dr Ravindra H Dholakia, Dr Michael Debabrata Patra, Dr Viral V Acharya and Dr Urjit R Patel voted in favour of keeping the policy repo rate unchanged. Dr Chetan Ghate voted for an increase in the policy rate by 25 bps.
Regarding the stance, Dr Pami Dua, Dr Chetan Ghate, Dr Michael Debabrata Patra, Dr Viral V Acharya and Dr Urjit R Patel voted in favour of changing the stance to calibrated tightening. Dr Ravindra H Dholakia voted to keep the neutral stance unchanged. The minutes of the MPC’s meeting will be published by 19 October, 2018.
Central bank keeps repo rate unchanged at 6.50%
CPI inflation seen at 4.8 percent. Post the RBI policy announcement rupee was at record low at Rs 73.85
Nifty surges ahead before RBI policy announcement
Financial stability concerns
"I would expect the RBI to change stance. They come to the meeting with close currents. The rupee and credit policy, if tightens, there will be a lot of implications," Sajid Chinoy of JP Morgan told CNBC TV18.
Monetary Policy Committee to announce repo rate at 2.30 pm
RBI may not to reduce cash reserve ratio: Bankers
Bankers do not expect the RBI to reduce cash reserve ratio (CRR), in the upcoming policy, despite liquidity condition remaining tight.
RBI should raise policy repo rate to arrest rupee's fall: SBI
The SBI, in its research report, Ecowrap, said the RBI should raise the policy repo rate at least 25 basis points to arrest the rupee's fall. "We rule out a hike of 50 basis points, as it may spook the market. However, there is a probability of change in neutral stance too, as three successive rate hikes with a neutral stance could contradict RBI message," the research report said.
Retreating rupee major concern for policymakers
“For the RBI, I think it becomes necessary to provide a policy response. The question was only of timing,” said Radhika Rao, economist at DBS in Singapore. “Some would say it (rate hike) could have come sooner ... it probably would have been a bit more beneficial. But better now than never.”
If the RBI does raise rates, it would be the latest in a series of emerging market central banks that have been pressured into tightening policy in response to a tumbling currency.
Markets in negative zone ahead of RBI monetary policy
BSE Benchmark S&P Sensex was down by 426 points or 1.21 percent to 34743 at 2 pm. NSE Nifty down by 175 points or 1.65 percent to 10424.
'Weaker trend in rupee may prompt RBI to hike rate'
The government has mandated the Reserve Bank to keep inflation within a band of 2-6 per cent.
'RBI may hike repo rate by 25 bps'
"With petrol and diesel prices moving up, there is a strong expectation that inflation will also move up. So, they (RBI) may take a pre-emptive action. I feel there will be an increase of 25 basis points in the repo rate," Union Bank of India managing director and chief executive Rajkiran Rai G said.
Rupee recovers 6 paise against US dollar ahead of policy outcome
The rupee recovered 6 paise to 73.52 against the US dollar at the forex market on Friday ahead of the RBI's monetary policy outcome amid fresh selling by exporters as the government stepped in to reduce oil prices.
Temporary pressure on rupee: KV Srinivasan- Director and Chief Executive Officer, Profectus Capital
Sensex breaches 34,400; Nifty plunges
RBI policy announcement could impact borrowers: Adhil Shetty, Co-founder and CEO, BankBazaar.com
RBI Policy works against interest rateparity: Soumen Chatterjee, Director Research, Guiness Securities
Pause to provide temporary relief: Shishir Baijal, Chairman & Managing Director, Knight Frank India
Risks to economy has been increased: Anis Chakravarty. economist, Deloitte
Rupee touches new low of 74.15
The Indian rupee plunged to a fresh record low of 74.15 to a US dollar on Friday late afternoon, after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) maintained its key benchmark lending rates. Just after the RBI announced its decision, post 2.30 p.m., the rupee plunged to over 74 a US dollar -- the lowest ever mark -- it has touched against the greenback.
It opened the day's trade at the Inter-Bank Foreign Exchange Market at 73.64 (73.6375) to a dollar from its previous close of 73.58. The RBI belied market expectations of a rate hike, which was expected to arrest the free fall in the rupee's value.
As per the RBI's fourth bi-monthly monetary policy statement, the key lending rates have been kept intact on the back of an uncertain global economic scenario.The policy repo rate under the liquidity adjustment facility (LAF) remained unchanged at 6.5 per cent.
'Negative impact expected in the currency market'
Abhimanyu Sofat, Head of Research, IIFL Securities, said RBI policy announcement of keeping rates unchanged is a surprise; this may lead to a negative impact especially the currency market.
With the US yield, inching up to 3.25% it was expected the RBI would increase the rates to protect against inflation rise. We believe because of the policy one should continue to focus on export-oriented &import substitution stories from both the service and manufacturing sector. The presumption of lower inflation due to lower food prices may be a bit in coherent as core inflation may rise due to the depreciating currency. If the crude prices continue to surge then RBI may have to come with front loaded rate increases.
RBI closely monitoring NBFC sector
RBI governor rules out further rate cuts
RBI governor Urjit Patel has rules out further rate cuts, saying "calibrated tightening" means a rate cut is off the table.
The governor said govt measures on IL&FS are timely and appropriate, which will help stabilise the situation.
Risky move by RBI, says Abheek Barua, Chief Economist, HDFC Bank
Markets extend losses post RBI policy announcement
BSE Benchmark S&P Sensex down by 904 points or 2.57 percent to 34265. NSE Nifty down by 318 points or 3.00 percent to 10280
Govt welcomes MPC statement
RBI to proactively manage liquidity, says dy governor Viral Acharya
Highlights of RBI monetary policy
The following are the highlights of the fourth bi-monthly monetary statement for 2018-19:
Relief for government
Nevertheless, the status quo in RBI key rates will thrill the growth lobby. Particularly, Union finance minister, Arun Jaitley has a reason to smile since yet another consecutive rate hike, and the subsequent upward pressure on the lending rates, would have weighed heavily on consumer sentiments. That would not have been an acceptable idea for the government in an election year.
Rupee thumbs down to RBI
The notable market movement post the policy announcement was not in the equity markets but in the currency. The Rupee tested the psychological 74-mark against the US dollar, indicating that investors weren't very happy with the Indian central bank lowering the guard on inflation and in the back drop of tightening of policy rates by global central banks. The lack of confidence in the currency market is something one needs to watch out for going ahead. It won't be a surprise if Rupee tests 75-mark in the near future.
5 out of 6 members vote for calibrated tightening
Will engage with IL&FS if necessary: Urjit Patel
Patel said that the central bank will engage with the new management of IL&FS if necessary. RBI deputy governor Viral Acharya said that several measures have been taken to provide adequate system liquidity. Acharya said that the RBI will continue to try and maintain liquidity and that it has already been doing so for the past couple of months. RBI, SEBI and the government are closely monitoring the current liquidity conditions in the country, the deputy governor said.
Further strenthening domestic macroerconomic fundamentals is key: RBI governor Urjit Patel
Rupee breaches 74-mark
As monetary policy committee kept rates unchanged,rupee breached 74-mark for the first time hitting fresh low of 74.13
But rate hikes not over?
Despite the status-quo in the policy rates, the key word in the policy document is that the central bank is now positioned towards "calibrated tightening'. This is s significant departure from the language off the last policy where the tone as largely towards a neutral stance. This might be an indication that the rate hikes may not be over and is willing to go for a rate later if the situation warrants.
'Global developments must be factored by the RBI'
The RBI is making a mistake. They should focus on cues from global developments, says an analyst. The crude prices, rupee are major movements globally. We are not living in isolation, he added.
Headline inflation estimated to accelerate to 4.5 per cent
The RBI said that headline inflation is estimated to accelerate to 4.5 per cent by March 2019 quarter with upside risks. The central bank has retaind GDP growth estimate at 7.4 percent for FY19. It will to go up to 7.6 percent in FY20.
RBI decision a big surprise
The RBI decision to opt for a status-quo in its key rates has come as a big surprise. The consensus estimate was tilted toward a quarter percentage point hike in the key Repo rate. The central bank doesn't seem to be very worried about the inflation pressure ahead after hiking the rate twice since June. It is surprising why the central bank voted 5:1 in favour of pause when there are uncertainties in the global markets, higher crude prices and locally, rupee, is under heavy pressure
Markets extend losses
The currency markets have not taken well to unchanged rate. The rupee hits 74.01 against the dollar which is the lowest. Nifty is 200 points down
It is a mistake, says anlayst
The whole world going through a recalibration as far as MPC. India is not living in a vacuum, says an analyst.
Sajid Chinoy of JP Morgan said the risk to inflation is to the upside and there is a big movement to currency and crude prices.
Five members of MPC vote in favour of status quo
Regarding the policy repo rate, Dr Pami Dua, Dr Ravindra H Dholakia, Dr Michael Debabrata Patra, Dr Viral V Acharya and Dr Urjit R Patel voted in favour of keeping the policy repo rate unchanged. Dr Chetan Ghate voted for an increase in the policy rate by 25 bps.
Regarding the stance, Dr Pami Dua, Dr Chetan Ghate, Dr Michael Debabrata Patra, Dr Viral V Acharya and Dr Urjit R Patel voted in favour of changing the stance to calibrated tightening. Dr Ravindra H Dholakia voted to keep the neutral stance unchanged. The minutes of the MPC’s meeting will be published by 19 October, 2018.
Central bank keeps repo rate unchanged at 6.50%
CPI inflation seen at 4.8 percent. Post the RBI policy announcement rupee was at record low at Rs 73.85
Nifty surges ahead before RBI policy announcement
Financial stability concerns
"I would expect the RBI to change stance. They come to the meeting with close currents. The rupee and credit policy, if tightens, there will be a lot of implications," Sajid Chinoy of JP Morgan told CNBC TV18.
Monetary Policy Committee to announce repo rate at 2.30 pm
RBI may not to reduce cash reserve ratio: Bankers
Bankers do not expect the RBI to reduce cash reserve ratio (CRR), in the upcoming policy, despite liquidity condition remaining tight.
RBI should raise policy repo rate to arrest rupee's fall: SBI
The SBI, in its research report, Ecowrap, said the RBI should raise the policy repo rate at least 25 basis points to arrest the rupee's fall. "We rule out a hike of 50 basis points, as it may spook the market. However, there is a probability of change in neutral stance too, as three successive rate hikes with a neutral stance could contradict RBI message," the research report said.
Retreating rupee major concern for policymakers
“For the RBI, I think it becomes necessary to provide a policy response. The question was only of timing,” said Radhika Rao, economist at DBS in Singapore. “Some would say it (rate hike) could have come sooner ... it probably would have been a bit more beneficial. But better now than never.”
If the RBI does raise rates, it would be the latest in a series of emerging market central banks that have been pressured into tightening policy in response to a tumbling currency.
Markets in negative zone ahead of RBI monetary policy
BSE Benchmark S&P Sensex was down by 426 points or 1.21 percent to 34743 at 2 pm. NSE Nifty down by 175 points or 1.65 percent to 10424.
'Weaker trend in rupee may prompt RBI to hike rate'
The government has mandated the Reserve Bank to keep inflation within a band of 2-6 per cent.
'RBI may hike repo rate by 25 bps'
"With petrol and diesel prices moving up, there is a strong expectation that inflation will also move up. So, they (RBI) may take a pre-emptive action. I feel there will be an increase of 25 basis points in the repo rate," Union Bank of India managing director and chief executive Rajkiran Rai G said.
Rupee recovers 6 paise against US dollar ahead of policy outcome
The rupee recovered 6 paise to 73.52 against the US dollar at the forex market on Friday ahead of the RBI's monetary policy outcome amid fresh selling by exporters as the government stepped in to reduce oil prices.