RBI policy announcement could impact borrowers: Adhil Shetty, Co-founder and CEO, BankBazaar.com

In an unexpected move, the monetary policy committee (MPC) of Reserve Bank of India (RBI) maintained status quo on key rates, with repo rate unchanged at 6.5%. This pause comes after two consecutive rates hikes in June and August. The RBI’s policy mandate is to anchor inflation. Actual inflation at the end of Q2 were below projections at 3.7%. Despite the increase in crude prices and tightening of global financial conditions, the inflation is projected at 3.9-4.5% for the rest of the year and fits within RBI’s target of 4% for consumer price index (CPI) inflation, which could be one of the reasons for holding the rates. The MPC has also changed the stance from ‘Neutral’ to ‘Calibrated Tightening’, indicating that future upward revisions may be possible.

Status quo in the policy rates means deposit rates would stabilise or marginally increase

Fixed deposits: A status quo in the policy rates means that deposit rates would stabilise or marginally increase. We have recently seen interest rates of small savings schemes for the current quarter go up by 30-40bps. This increase will contribute to driving up the interest rates on bank fixed deposits as well. So, if you are looking for assured returns and safety of capital, small savings are becoming more attractive.

Loans: Though RBI has maintained its stance, some major banks have revised their rates, and more may follow. In such a scenario, your best plan is to try and prepay your loans in part or full. Even a small change in interest rates can have significant impact on your loans, especially in case of long-term loans like home loans, and even a small prepayment can help in a big way.

For instance, if you have a loan of Rs.40L for 20 years at 8.75, your total payable amount would be Rs.84.8L. At the end of three years, your outstanding balance is Rs.37.5L. Assume you repay roughly 10% or Rs.3.5L, your outstanding amount comes down to Rs.33.86L. Even with a 25pbs hike in interest rate, your total outflow would be lower.