RBI monetary policy LIVE updates: MPC keeps repo rate unchanged at 5.15%; to continue accommodative stance

Amid slowing economic growth and rising inflation, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will unveil its last monetary policy for the current financial year today. This is the sixth bi-monthly monetary policy statement of this financial year. The RBI said it will place the resolution of the MPC on its website before noon on 6 February.

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the RBI is expected to maintain status quo on the rates keeping in view the current economic situations.

In its previous monetary policy review in December, the RBI had decided for a status quo, leaving the key repo -- the rate at which it lends to banks — at 5.15 percent.

RBI governor Shaktikanta Das headed six-member rate-setting panel had started its three-day brainstorming meeting on Tuesday (4 February) in the backdrop of Union Budget projecting a widening of fiscal deficit amid slowing economy and hardening inflation.

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), which announces the benchmark lending rate (repo) on bi-monthly basis, has been tasked by the government to tame retail inflation based on Consumer Price Index (CPI) at 4 percent (+,- 2 percent). The retail inflation that for several months remained in the comfort zone of the central bank has started inching up and crossed the 7 percent mark during December 2019, mainly due to spiralling prices of vegetables.

MPC will have a tough time, say experts

Experts said the MPC members are going to have a tough time as slowing economy makes the case for reduction in repo rate, while rising inflation and higher fiscal deficit will require the central bank to either hike the rate or maintain a status quo.

The government has estimated India's gross domestic product (GDP) at 5 percent in the current financial year owing to both domestic as well as global factors amid weakening consumption demand in the country.

In December, retail inflation also peaked to a five-year high of 7.3 percent, mainly due to costlier vegetables, specifically onion and tomato.

In its previous monetary policy review in December, the RBI had decided for a status quo, leaving the repo unchanged at 5.15 percent on concerns of rising inflation.

While presenting the Union Budget on 1 February, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman projected the fiscal deficit to widen to 3.8 percent of the GDP against the earlier estimate of 3.3 percent.

Budget 2020 announcements may impact policy?

Budget 2020 decisions may also reflect in the RBI policy. For FY20, the government has surpassed the budgeted fiscal deficit target. Fiscal deficit target of 3.3 percent of GDP has been revised upwards to 3.8 percent of GDP for FY20.

For FY21, the fiscal deficit as percent of GDP has been projected at 3.5 percent of GDP. For FY21, the government’s gross borrowings are budgeted at Rs 7.8 lakh crore, estimated to be 9.8 percent higher than Rs. 7.1 lakh crore in FY20 RE.

Further, the net borrowing requirement is pegged at Rs 5.40 lakh crore, which is 15 percent higher from a year ago. With higher net borrowings for FY21, the RBI may front-load the central government borrowings.

Monetary Policy Committee has done its bit: CRISIL

CRISIL Ratings in its post-Union Budget 2020-21 comment has said, "Monetary policy has done its bit, but with moderate and slow success."

It added that the RBI cut the repo rate cumulatively by 135 basis points (bps) through calendar 2019, but lending rates tarried with just nearly 50-bps decline. "Even as credit demand has fallen, risk aversion and weak sentiment have affected the willingness to supply credit, too."

Rupee range-bound with decline in crude prices

In January 2020, the rupee has largely remained range-bound between Rs 70-72 per dollar with decline in the crude oil prices owing to the demand concerns after the outbreak of Coronavirus in China and narrowing current account deficit.

But the outflow of FPIs has put pressure on the exchange rate.

