RBI monetary policy LATEST updates: The Reserve Bank is likely to increase the repo rate by 25 basis points in the upcoming monetary policy review as inflation is expected to accelerate further due to higher crude prices and the weakness in rupee.

A likely intervention by the country's central bank along with expectations of some short-term measures in the upcoming monetary policy to curb currency fluctuations aided the Indian rupee to recover on Thursday from its new record low of 73.82 to a US dollar.

The rupee recovered 6 paise to 73.52 against the US dollar at the forex market Friday.

Of late, concerns over a rise in inflation rate, high crude oil prices and an outflow of foreign funds from the country's equity market has subdued the Indian currency.

"A reported last-minute intervention on exchange traded futures from the central bank saved the day for rupee," said Anindya Banerjee, Deputy Vice President for Currency and Interest Rates with Kotak Securities.

"USD/INR closed at a fresh all time high of 73.58 but off highs of 73.81 on spot. Rising oil prices, rising US interest rates, hawkish US Fed, NBFC stress are hurting the rupee."

The apex bank is known to enter the markets via intermediaries to either sell or buy US dollars to keep the rupee in a stable orbit.

"The rupee remains under pressure due to tightening of the monetary policy by the Federal Reserve. Crude oil is spoiling India's macroeconomics fundamentals. RBI repo rate hike by 25 bps is already discounted," said Rushabh Maru, Research Analyst at Anand Rathi Shares and Stock Brokers.

"RBI needs to announce additional measures to stabilise the rupee. If the WTI move towards 80-85 levels then rupee might weaken further to 75-76 levels."

In terms of foreign funds flow direction, provisional data with exchanges showed that foreign institutional investors sold stocks worth Rs 2,760.63 crore.

-- PTI