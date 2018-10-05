RBI monetary policy LATEST updates: The Reserve Bank is likely to increase the repo rate by 25 basis points in the upcoming monetary policy review as inflation is expected to accelerate further due to higher crude prices and the weakness in rupee.
A likely intervention by the country's central bank along with expectations of some short-term measures in the upcoming monetary policy to curb currency fluctuations aided the Indian rupee to recover on Thursday from its new record low of 73.82 to a US dollar.
The rupee recovered 6 paise to 73.52 against the US dollar at the forex market Friday.
Of late, concerns over a rise in inflation rate, high crude oil prices and an outflow of foreign funds from the country's equity market has subdued the Indian currency.
"A reported last-minute intervention on exchange traded futures from the central bank saved the day for rupee," said Anindya Banerjee, Deputy Vice President for Currency and Interest Rates with Kotak Securities.
"USD/INR closed at a fresh all time high of 73.58 but off highs of 73.81 on spot. Rising oil prices, rising US interest rates, hawkish US Fed, NBFC stress are hurting the rupee."
The apex bank is known to enter the markets via intermediaries to either sell or buy US dollars to keep the rupee in a stable orbit.
"The rupee remains under pressure due to tightening of the monetary policy by the Federal Reserve. Crude oil is spoiling India's macroeconomics fundamentals. RBI repo rate hike by 25 bps is already discounted," said Rushabh Maru, Research Analyst at Anand Rathi Shares and Stock Brokers.
"RBI needs to announce additional measures to stabilise the rupee. If the WTI move towards 80-85 levels then rupee might weaken further to 75-76 levels."
In terms of foreign funds flow direction, provisional data with exchanges showed that foreign institutional investors sold stocks worth Rs 2,760.63 crore.
-- PTI
Updated Date: Oct 05, 2018 14:29 PM
Highlights
Nifty surges ahead before RBI policy announcement
Financial stability concerns
"I would expect the RBI to change stance. They come to the meeting with close currents. The rupee and credit policy, if tightens, there will be a lot of implications," Sajid Chinoy of JP Morgan told CNBC TV18.
Monetary Policy Committee to announce repo rate at 2.30 pm
RBI may not to reduce cash reserve ratio: Bankers
Bankers do not expect the RBI to reduce cash reserve ratio (CRR), in the upcoming policy, despite liquidity condition remaining tight.
RBI should raise policy repo rate to arrest rupee's fall: SBI
The SBI, in its research report, Ecowrap, said the RBI should raise the policy repo rate at least 25 basis points to arrest the rupee's fall. "We rule out a hike of 50 basis points, as it may spook the market. However, there is a probability of change in neutral stance too, as three successive rate hikes with a neutral stance could contradict RBI message," the research report said.
Retreating rupee major concern for policymakers
“For the RBI, I think it becomes necessary to provide a policy response. The question was only of timing,” said Radhika Rao, economist at DBS in Singapore. “Some would say it (rate hike) could have come sooner ... it probably would have been a bit more beneficial. But better now than never.”
If the RBI does raise rates, it would be the latest in a series of emerging market central banks that have been pressured into tightening policy in response to a tumbling currency.
- Reuters
Markets in negative zone ahead of RBI monetary policy
BSE Benchmark S&P Sensex was down by 426 points or 1.21 percent to 34743 at 2 pm. NSE Nifty down by 175 points or 1.65 percent to 10424.
'Weaker trend in rupee may prompt RBI to hike rate'
The government has mandated the Reserve Bank to keep inflation within a band of 2-6 per cent.
'RBI may hike repo rate by 25 bps'
"With petrol and diesel prices moving up, there is a strong expectation that inflation will also move up. So, they (RBI) may take a pre-emptive action. I feel there will be an increase of 25 basis points in the repo rate," Union Bank of India managing director and chief executive Rajkiran Rai G said.
Rupee recovers 6 paise against US dollar ahead of policy outcome
The rupee recovered 6 paise to 73.52 against the US dollar at the forex market on Friday ahead of the RBI's monetary policy outcome amid fresh selling by exporters as the government stepped in to reduce oil prices.
14:29 (IST)
Nifty surges ahead before RBI policy announcement
14:25 (IST)
Financial stability concerns
"I would expect the RBI to change stance. They come to the meeting with close currents. The rupee and credit policy, if tightens, there will be a lot of implications," Sajid Chinoy of JP Morgan told CNBC TV18.
14:19 (IST)
Monetary Policy Committee to announce repo rate at 2.30 pm
14:16 (IST)
RBI may not to reduce cash reserve ratio: Bankers
Bankers do not expect the RBI to reduce cash reserve ratio (CRR), in the upcoming policy, despite liquidity condition remaining tight.
14:14 (IST)
RBI should raise policy repo rate to arrest rupee's fall: SBI
The SBI, in its research report, Ecowrap, said the RBI should raise the policy repo rate at least 25 basis points to arrest the rupee's fall. "We rule out a hike of 50 basis points, as it may spook the market. However, there is a probability of change in neutral stance too, as three successive rate hikes with a neutral stance could contradict RBI message," the research report said.
14:08 (IST)
Retreating rupee major concern for policymakers
“For the RBI, I think it becomes necessary to provide a policy response. The question was only of timing,” said Radhika Rao, economist at DBS in Singapore. “Some would say it (rate hike) could have come sooner ... it probably would have been a bit more beneficial. But better now than never.”
If the RBI does raise rates, it would be the latest in a series of emerging market central banks that have been pressured into tightening policy in response to a tumbling currency.
- Reuters
14:03 (IST)
Markets in negative zone ahead of RBI monetary policy
BSE Benchmark S&P Sensex was down by 426 points or 1.21 percent to 34743 at 2 pm. NSE Nifty down by 175 points or 1.65 percent to 10424.
13:57 (IST)
'Weaker trend in rupee may prompt RBI to hike rate'
The government has mandated the Reserve Bank to keep inflation within a band of 2-6 per cent.
13:56 (IST)
'RBI may hike repo rate by 25 bps'
"With petrol and diesel prices moving up, there is a strong expectation that inflation will also move up. So, they (RBI) may take a pre-emptive action. I feel there will be an increase of 25 basis points in the repo rate," Union Bank of India managing director and chief executive Rajkiran Rai G said.
13:49 (IST)
Rupee recovers 6 paise against US dollar ahead of policy outcome
The rupee recovered 6 paise to 73.52 against the US dollar at the forex market on Friday ahead of the RBI's monetary policy outcome amid fresh selling by exporters as the government stepped in to reduce oil prices.