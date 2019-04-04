RBI monetary policy: Central bank cuts key interest rate by 25 bps to 6%, maintains neutral stance

Mumbai: The Reserve Bank of India on Thursday cut benchmark interest rate by 0.25 percent for the second time in a row to bring interest rate to the lowest level in one year on softening inflation.

The central bank, however, kept monetary policy stance at 'neutral'.

In the second policy review under Governor Shaktikanta Das, the six-member Monetary Policy Committee voted 4:2 in favour of the rate cut.

The benchmark interest rate was cut by 0.25 percent to 6 percent, a move that will result in lower cost of borrowing for the banks that are expected to transmit the same to individuals and corporates.

The RBI had on 7 February had last cut interest rate to 6.25 percent from 6.5 percent.

Last time repo rate stood at 6 percent was in April 2018.

The rate cut is in consonance of achieving the medium-term objective of maintaining inflation at the 4 percent level while supporting growth, RBI said in a statement.

Here are the highlights of RBI monetary policy:

Short-term lending rate (repo) reduced by 25 bps to 6 percent;

This is the second back-to-back rate cut;

RBI maintains a Neutral stance on the monetary policy;

Four out of six MPC members voted in favour of rate cut;

GDP growth projection lowered to 7.2 percent for 2019-20;

RBI revises downward retail inflation estimate to 2.4 percent in Q4 FY19.

MPC notes output gap remains negative and the domestic economy facing headwinds;

Next monetary policy statement on 6 June.

