RBI Monetary Policy 2019 Updates: Repo rate cut by 25 bps to 6%; central bank to issue revised NPA circular soon, says Shaktikanta Das

RBI monetary policy LATEST updates: Reserve Bank Governor Shaktikanta Das Thursday said the central bank will soon come out with revised circular for effective resolution of stressed assets in the backdrop of the Supreme Court order.

Even though the headline credit demand is growing at a healthy 14 percent, Reserve Bank governor Shaktikanta Das Thursday said it is not broadbased while those to MSMEs have been muted so far.

Shaktikanta Das said that that powers of RBI under section 35 AA of the Banking Regulation are not in doubt at all.

The Reserve Bank Wednesday cut the retail inflation forecast to 2.9-3 percent for the first half of current fiscal, mainly due to lower food and fuel prices as well as expectation of a normal rainy season.

RBI governor Shaktikanta Das says that the Reserve Bank will watch the evolving macroeconomic situation and act when required.

The Reserve Bank of India’s Monetary Policy Committee has cut the key repo rate by 25 basis points to 6 percent amid low inflation.

Some analysts believe the country’s weakening economic growth and subdued inflation outlook warrant a larger reduction.

Equity benchmarks tripped between gains and losses on Thursday morning as investors waited for the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to release its policy statement later during the day.

At 10:15 am, the BSE Sensex was down 25 points at 38,852 while the NSE Nifty 50 slipped 5 points to 11,639. But most sectoral indices were in the green with tiny margins. Among the early gainers were Indiabulls Housing Finance, Bharti Aitel, Hero MotoCorp, UltraTech Cement and Titan. However, HCL Tech, Wipro, Hindalco, Bharat Petroleum and Tata Steel floated in the negative zone.

The RBI is likely to cut its policy interest rate by 25 basis points on Thursday, despite some analysts believing the country’s weakening economic growth and subdued inflation outlook warrant a larger reduction.

The RBI’s six-member monetary policy committee (MPC) began its three-day review on Tuesday, and most analysts expected it to take a cautious approach given uncertainty over who will lead the government after the coming election and what their fiscal policy will be.

Campaigning for votes, political parties have been promising dole-outs including direct cash payments to poor people if they win power, stoking potential inflation fears.

The inflation outlook could also be upset by the perennial risk of sharply higher food prices if the monsoon season rains disappoint.

With that in mind, more than 85 percent of the nearly 70 economists polled by Reuters expected the RBI to cut its benchmark lending rate, the repo rate, by 25 basis points to 6.00 percent on 4 April.

Yet, India’s debt market appear to have priced in a 50 basis-point cut.

Trading at 5.90 percent, the one-year interest rate swap works out at 5.75 percent on a daily basis, putting it 50 basis points below the current repo rate, according to rate derivative dealers.

Asian markets also traded with mixed trends note after witnessing a rally to six-month high. Reports said the ongoing trade deal between the United States and China will give Beijing until 2025 to meet commitments on commodity purchases and allow full foreign ownership for American companies operating in China as a binding pledge.

