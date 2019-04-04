You are here:
RBI Monetary Policy 2019 LIVE Updates: Central bank likely to cut repo rate by 25 bps; Sensex, Nifty start on cautious note

Apr 04, 2019 11:38:26 IST
  • 11:38 (IST)

    There may not be a rate cut: Kaushik Das, economist, Deutsche Bank

    Das said he expects RBI to cut the rate by 25 bps. "There may not be a rate cut. For all you know, it may be accommodative and give a 25 bps. But the market will expect a 50 bps rate cut. Brent is flirting with $70 a barrel. By the month of May, India may not be able to buy oil from Iran. Skymet has indicated that monsoon could be longer. So why should RBI be dovish?"

  • 11:34 (IST)

    Inflation trajectory warrants a reduction in interest rates: CII

    Director General of CII Chandrajit Banerjee said the inflation trajectory has remained benign which further warrants a reduction in interest rates.

    "In view of the visible signs of a growth slowdown in the second half of 2018-19, it is requested that the RBI should reduce the repo rate by at least 25 basis points in the upcoming policy and maintain a softening trend in monetary policy," he said.
     
    Banerjee further said that the rate cut should be effectively transmitted to banks, a reduction in the cash reserve ratio (CRR) is also recommended so that it frees up banks cash for lending purposes.
     
    -PTI

  • 11:32 (IST)

    First bi-monthly monetary policy of 2019-20

    RBI governor Shaktikanta Das held meetings with stakeholders including industry bodies, depositors association, MSME representatives and bankers.

    According to industry estimates, inflation is well below the RBI's mandate of 4 per cent and hence it should cut the repo rate (rate at which RBI lends to banks) to boost economic growth. A back-to-back cut in interest rate would provide relief to borrowers in the election season, experts say. According to ratings firm ICRA, the RBI could go for a 25 bps rate cut in the meeting of the monetary policy committee.

  • 11:26 (IST)

    Rupee slips 25 paise to 68.66 vs USD in early trade

    The rupee depreciated by 25 paise to 68.66 against the US dollar in early trade Thursday ahead of the Reserve Bank of India's policy decision and foreign fund outflows.

    At the Interbank Foreign Exchange, the rupee opened on a weak note at 68.56 then fell further to 68.66 against the US dollar, showing a decline of 25 paise over its previous closing. The local unit, however, pared some losses and was quoted at 68.62 against the American currency at 0930 hrs. The rupee had surged by 33 paise to close at 68.41 against the US dollar Wednesday.
     
    - PTI

  • 11:24 (IST)

    Sensex, Nifty start on a cautious note ahead of RBI policy outcome

    Domestic equity benchmarks opened on a cautious note Thursday ahead of the outcome of Reserve Bank of India's first bi-monthly monetary policy review for fiscal 2019-20.

    The BSE gauge Sensex was trading a tad above the psychological 39,000-level in early deals, up 24.13 points or 0.06 per cent at 38,901.25. The 30-share index had settled 179.53 points, or 0.46 per cent lower, at 38,877.12 in the previous session.
     
    - PTI
     

  • 11:17 (IST)

    Analysts expect a cautious approach ahead of polls

    Some analysts believing the country’s weakening economic growth and subdued inflation outlook warrant a larger reduction. 

    Most analysts expected RBI MPC to take a cautious approach given uncertainty over who will lead the government after the coming election and what their fiscal policy will be.

  • 11:13 (IST)

    Economists call for at least 25 bps rate cut

    A panel of economists, including former Chief Economic Adviser Arvind Virmani, called for at least 0.25 percentage point rate cut in the RBI's first monetary policy of the current fiscal to be unveiled on Thursday.

    Virmani said that it is for the RBI to understand that the real interest rate in India right now is very high.

RBI monetary policy LATEST updates: Some analysts believe the country’s weakening economic growth and subdued inflation outlook warrant a larger reduction.

Equity benchmarks tripped between gains and losses on Thursday morning as investors waited for the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to release its policy statement later during the day.

At 10:15 am, the BSE Sensex was down 25 points at 38,852 while the NSE Nifty 50 slipped 5 points to 11,639. But most sectoral indices were in the green with tiny margins. Among the early gainers were Indiabulls Housing Finance, Bharti Aitel, Hero MotoCorp, UltraTech Cement and Titan. However, HCL Tech, Wipro, Hindalco, Bharat Petroleum and Tata Steel floated in the negative zone.

The RBI is likely to cut its policy interest rate by 25 basis points on Thursday, despite some analysts believing the country’s weakening economic growth and subdued inflation outlook warrant a larger reduction.

The RBI’s six-member monetary policy committee (MPC) began its three-day review on Tuesday, and most analysts expected it to take a cautious approach given uncertainty over who will lead the government after the coming election and what their fiscal policy will be.

Representational image. Reuters.

Campaigning for votes, political parties have been promising dole-outs including direct cash payments to poor people if they win power, stoking potential inflation fears.

The inflation outlook could also be upset by the perennial risk of sharply higher food prices if the monsoon season rains disappoint.

With that in mind, more than 85 percent of the nearly 70 economists polled by Reuters expected the RBI to cut its benchmark lending rate, the repo rate, by 25 basis points to 6.00 percent on 4 April.

Yet, India’s debt market appear to have priced in a 50 basis-point cut.

Trading at 5.90 percent, the one-year interest rate swap works out at 5.75 percent on a daily basis, putting it 50 basis points below the current repo rate, according to rate derivative dealers.

Asian markets also traded with mixed trends note after witnessing a rally to six-month high. Reports said the ongoing trade deal between the United States and China will give Beijing until 2025 to meet commitments on commodity purchases and allow full foreign ownership for American companies operating in China as a binding pledge.

Updated Date: Apr 04, 2019 11:38:26 IST

