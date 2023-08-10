Business

RBI maintains pause for third time in a row, keeps repo rate unchanged at 6.5%

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das on Thursday said that Monetary Policy Committee has unanimously decided to keep the repo rate unchanged at 6.5 per cent

FP Staff Last Updated:August 10, 2023 10:46:45 IST
RBI maintains pause for third time in a row, keeps repo rate unchanged at 6.5%

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das. ANI

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das on Thursday said that Monetary Policy Committee has unanimously decided to keep the repo rate unchanged at 6.5 per cent.

The repo rate has been kept unchanged for third time in a row as RBI maintains heightened vigil on inflation.

Related Articles

As long as necessary to revive growth

'As long as necessary to revive growth': RBI keeps interest rates untouched at 4%

As long as necessary to revive growth

Experts hope another 25 bps rate cut by Reserve Bank for fourth time in a row to boost economic activities

The rate increase cycle was paused in April after six consecutive rate hikes aggregating to 250 basis points since May 2022.

Das said that the economy has continued to grow at a reasonable pace becoming the fifth largest in the world, contributing around 15 per cent to global growth.

He said the MPC will remain watchful of the inflation and remains resolute to its commitment to align inflation to the targeted level.

While keeping the interest rate intact, Das said headline inflation still remains above RBI’s target of 4 per cent.

The MPC meeting took place against the backdrop of consumer price-based (CPI) inflation on some food items like tomato, wheat and rice that have witnessed surge in price in the last few weeks.

The government has mandated RBI to ensure CPI inflation at 4 per cent with a margin of 2 per cent on either side.

With inputs from agencies

Published on: August 10, 2023 10:46:45 IST

TAGS:

also read

Reserve Bank of India likely to raise interest rates next week to prop up retreating rupee: Poll
Business

Reserve Bank of India likely to raise interest rates next week to prop up retreating rupee: Poll

For many analysts, the retreating Indian rupee, which has tumbled nearly 15 percent since the start of the year and is the worst-performing major Asian currency, is likely of concern to policymakers.

After SBI, Oriental Bank of Commerce cuts MCLR by up to 10 bps with effect from 11 July
Business

After SBI, Oriental Bank of Commerce cuts MCLR by up to 10 bps with effect from 11 July

State-owned Oriental Bank of Commerce (OBC) has cut the marginal cost of funds-based lending rate (MCLR) by up to 10 basis points (bps) for various tenors with effect from Thursday

RBI monetary policy meet updates: Central bank revises CPI inflation trajectory for fiscal 2018-19 downward
Business

RBI monetary policy meet updates: Central bank revises CPI inflation trajectory for fiscal 2018-19 downward

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is expected to keep interest rates on hold but maintain a cautious tone despite a sharper-than-expected pullback in inflation