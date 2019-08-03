RBI imposes fine on SBI, BoB, PNB, Oriental Bank of Commerce for delay, non-compliance in fraud reporting

State Bank of India (SBI) on 3 August said the Reserve Bank of India has imposed a penalty of Rs 50 lakh on it for non-compliance relating to reporting of frauds.

The RBI in exercise of the powers conferred under various sections of the Banking Regulations Act, has imposed a penalty of Rs 50 lakh on the bank for non-compliance with its directions relating to reporting of frauds, SBI said in a regulatory filing.

State-owned Punjab National Bank (PNB) on Saturday said the RBI has imposed a penalty of Rs 50 lakh on it for delay in reporting of fraud in the account of Kingfisher Airlines.

"RBI observed from the fraud monitoring report-1 submitted by Punjab National Bank on July, 10 2018 that the bank had delayed the reporting of fraud in the account of Kingfisher Airlines Limited," PNB said in a regulatory filing.

In exercise of the powers conferred under various sections of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949, a penalty of Rs 50 lakh was imposed by the RBI on the bank, it added.

In a separate filing, Bank of Baroda said the RBI has imposed a fine of Rs 50 lakh on it for delay in reporting fraud in an account.

Oriental Bank of Commerce on Saturday said the RBI has imposed a fine of Rs 1.5 crore on it for delay in reporting fraud in the Kingfisher Airlines account.

This is to inform that the RBl in exercise of powers conferred under various sections of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949 has imposed an aggregate penalty of Rs 1.5 crore on the bank for failure to classify and report the account of Kingfisher Airlines Limited as fraud, the state-owned lender said in a regulatory filing.

The aforesaid penalty is required to be paid within 14 days from the date of receipt of the RBI order, it added.

--With PTI inputs