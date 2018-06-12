You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Business News

RBI Governor Urjit Patel puts the ball back in the govt’s court; asks for more powers to oversee PSBs

Business Press Trust of India Jun 12, 2018 16:25:09 IST

New Delhi: The Reserve Bank needs more powers to oversee public sector banks (PSBs), Governor Urjit Patel told a parliamentary panel on Tuesday amid mounting bad loans in state-run lenders.

The RBI governor, who appeared before the Parliamentary Standing Committee of Finance, faced tough questions from lawmakers on bad loans, bank frauds, cash crunch and other issues, according to sources.

Sources said the governor assured the members that steps were being taken to strengthen the system.

Regarding PSBs, he told the panel that the RBI has "inadequate" control over them.

The governor asked for more powers to control the government-owned banks, said sources present at the meeting.

There are 21 state-owned banks, including State Bank of India.

File image of RBI governor Urjit Patel. Reuters

File image of RBI governor Urjit Patel. Reuters

Their combined losses crossed a whopping Rs 87,300 crore in 2017-18 fiscal, topped by scam-tainted Punjab National Bank which took a hit of nearly Rs 12,283 crore.

Of the 21 state-owned banks, only two banks, Indian Bank and Vijaya Bank, posted profits during 2017-18. Indian Bank posted the highest profit of Rs 1,258.99 crore and Vijaya Bank's profit was Rs 727.02 crore in the fiscal.

Gross non-performing assets (NPA) of the entire banking sector stood at Rs 8.31 lakh crore at end-December 2017.

Sources further said the RBI governor also answered queries regarding the $2 billion fraud allegedly committed by diamontaire Nirav Modi and his associates in the PNB.

According to sources, Patel said it was impossible to look after each and every branch of a bank in terms of an audit.

Some members of the committee, headed by senior Congress leader Veerappa Moily, sought to know about the reasons for recent instances of ATMs running out of cash and why enough steps were not taken to tackle banking frauds.

Patel told the panel that steps were being taken to strengthen the banking system. "We are confident that we will be able to tide over the crisis," a source quoted the governor as saying with respect to the NPA situation.

On an optimistic note, Patel informed the committee that after implementation of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC), the situation on the NPA front has been improving.


Updated Date: Jun 12, 2018 16:25 PM

Also Watch

Watch: The true stories from Dharavi that inspired Rajinikanth's Kaala
  • Thursday, March 8, 2018 Watch: Cyrus Khan talks about Parkour, jumping across walls and why he hates sitting
  • Thursday, May 31, 2018 Unwind: India's basketball sensation Amjyot Singh has his eyes set on becoming an NBA regular
  • Monday, May 28, 2018 First Day First Showsha — Review of Solo: A Star Wars Story in 10 questions
  • Saturday, May 19, 2018 Social Media Star: Rajkummar Rao and Bhuvan Bam open up about selfie culture, online trolls

Also See






Social Media Star: Karan Johar and Mallika Dua talk about trolls, airport looks and beauty apps



Top Stories




Cricket Scores