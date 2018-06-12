You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Business News

RBI Governor Urjit Patel briefs Parliamentary Standing Committee on finance, takes tough questions on PNB fraud

Business FP Staff Jun 12, 2018 13:34:24 IST

The Parliament's Standing Committee on Finance, headed by Congress leader Veerappa Moily, on Tuesday, reportedly posed some tough questions to RBI Governor Urjit Patel, particularly about the massive Punjab National Bank (PNB), which surfaced in February.

The members of the standing committee asked Governor Patel as to how a scam, allegedly masterminded by jewellers Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi, and executed over several years, went undetected, reported India Today reported.

The standing committee has members from various political parties, and includes former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.

"It's been long time and the RBI has still to come out with amount of the cash returned into system post demonetisation. And the Governor must share these details with the panel and I hope he will do it tomorrow," TMC MP and member of the panel Dinesh Trivedi said on Monday.

In his last appearance before the panel, Patel answered questions on loan restructuring programmes, which lead to ever greening of loans, and about resolution of defaults under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC).

With inputs from PTI


Updated Date: Jun 12, 2018 13:34 PM

Also Watch

Watch: The true stories from Dharavi that inspired Rajinikanth's Kaala
  • Thursday, March 8, 2018 Watch: Cyrus Khan talks about Parkour, jumping across walls and why he hates sitting
  • Thursday, May 31, 2018 Unwind: India's basketball sensation Amjyot Singh has his eyes set on becoming an NBA regular
  • Monday, May 28, 2018 First Day First Showsha — Review of Solo: A Star Wars Story in 10 questions
  • Saturday, May 19, 2018 Social Media Star: Rajkummar Rao and Bhuvan Bam open up about selfie culture, online trolls

Also See






Social Media Star: Karan Johar and Mallika Dua talk about trolls, airport looks and beauty apps



Top Stories




Cricket Scores