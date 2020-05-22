You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Business News

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das to hold a press conference at 10 AM today

Business FP Staff May 22, 2020 09:57:04 IST

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor Shaktikanta Das will address a press conference today at 10 am. This will be third presser of the governor in the context of COVID-19 related measures in last two months.

The first one was on 27 March and the second on 17 April.

In the first two pressers, the RBI governor announced a series of measures to ease liquidity pressure in the banking system and cushion the economy from the COVID-19 shock.

These included a sharp 75 basis points rate cut in March and liquidity measures worth at least Rs 5 lakh crore in two rounds.

Besides, the RBI announced a three month moratorium for all term loan repayments between March 1 and May 31.

Updated Date: May 22, 2020 09:57:04 IST



Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Also See

Advertisement

Advertisement




John Bayne's Keynote Session At Tech2 Innovate



Top Stories


Advertisement


Cricket Scores

CORONAVIRUS

COVID-19 Information Centre

  • 24 hrs. helpline no. -
  • +91-11-23978046
  • 24 hrs. toll free no. -
  • 1075

What is multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C) and how is it linked to COVID-19?

  • India
  • World

India

  • Active Cases

  • Total Confirmed

  • Cured/Discharged

  • Total DEATHS

*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: May 22 (08 AM)
Hospitals & Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

  • Total Confirmed

  • Cured/Discharged

  • Total DEATHS

*change over the previous day
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Updated: May 22 (08 AM)
Hospitals & Testing centres