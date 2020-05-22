RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das to hold a press conference at 10 AM today

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor Shaktikanta Das will address a press conference today at 10 am. This will be third presser of the governor in the context of COVID-19 related measures in last two months.

The first one was on 27 March and the second on 17 April.

In the first two pressers, the RBI governor announced a series of measures to ease liquidity pressure in the banking system and cushion the economy from the COVID-19 shock.

These included a sharp 75 basis points rate cut in March and liquidity measures worth at least Rs 5 lakh crore in two rounds.

Besides, the RBI announced a three month moratorium for all term loan repayments between March 1 and May 31.