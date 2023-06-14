RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das named ‘Governor of the Year’ at Central Banking Awards 2023

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das was honoured with the title of ‘Governor of the Year’ for 2023 by Central Banking in London.

Das has been awarded the title for his leadership of the central bank during global turmoil and tough situations.

“The RBI governor cemented critical reforms, overseen world-leading payments innovation, and steered India through difficult times with a steady hand and well-crafted turn of phrase,” said the organisers of the awards.

The organisers further said the RBI governor is behind critical reforms and has ensured smooth management of world-leading payments innovation and led India through difficult times.

They credited Das for shepherding the bankruptcy code back into legality, pushing banks to raise more capital, restructuring the RBI to create a standalone supervision department and establishing a College of Supervisors to train the next generation.

The organisers also credited the RBI governor for “appearing as a voice of calm amid the fear” during the COVID-19 pandemic and steering the central bank deftly between intense political pressure and economic disaster.

The RBI governor has also been credited for overseeing the project around UPI, and pushing the country on the forefront of the pack of central bank digital currency (CBDC). The statement also mentioned Das’ opposition to crypto assets in India.

Das, who took the charge of the post in December, 2018, is the second Central Bank governor to be honoured with the award after Raghuram Rajan, who bagged the title in 2015.

With inputs from agencies

