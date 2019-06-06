RBI cuts rates by 25 bps: India Inc hails central bank decision, says it will induce liquidity in economy

The Reserve Bank of India cut its policy interest rate by 25 basis points in a widely expected move on Thursday, while also changing its monetary policy stance to “accommodative” after the economy grew at its slowest pace in over four years in the January-March quarter.

The six-member monetary policy committee (MPC) cut the repo rate to 5.75 percent as predicted by 44 of 66 analysts polled by Reuters last week. The reverse repo rate was reduced to 5.50 percent.

Garima Kapoor, economist and vice president, Elara Capital, Mumbai

A shift in stance to ‘accommodative’ is welcome as it will pave the way for transmission to lending rates, which so far have been inadequate. We expect the MPC to cut rates by an additional 50 bps through the year while continuing to fine-tune liquidity support through a combination of OMO purchases, forex swap and CRR cut.

Parth Mehta, MD, Paradigm Realty, Mumbai

The rate cut of 25 bps was imperative to induce liquidity in the downward spiral economy on the back of all indicators showing slowdown. The stance change from ‘neutral’ to ‘accommodative’ by the RBI indicates the cognizance about the current fragile business environment and we expect further rate cuts. Rate cuts shall enable affordability in terms of home loans and thus lower equated monthly instalment (EMI), lower GST, and tax rebate for the middle class as per the interim budget. All these shall give some sales impetus to the real estate sector.

Narendra Pani, Dean, School of Social Sciences, National Institute of Advanced Studies, Bengaluru

While the RBI’s effort is no doubt to boost investment, it is not clear how much of the reduction in repo rates will be passed on. The criminalisation of large defaults brings with it a discomfort among bankers to be associated with very large loans. Less successful commercial banks may also feel the need to keep their credit deposit ratios low, in case they suddenly need to write off large NPAs. They may not be too enthusiastic about lowering rates to increase credit. Secondly, a large part of the crisis is one of demand rather than supply. Interest rate cuts are designed to increase the supply of funds for investment, and would not have a direct effect on demand. The route to boosting the economy may then lie more in the fiscal policy rather than the monetary policy. An excessive reliance on easing money supply, when production is constrained by demand, could be inflationary.

Suvodeep Rakshit, senior economist, Kotak Institutional Equities, Mumbai

The change in stance to ‘accommodative’ was a bit of a surprise. Debt markets will take this as a significant positive move, though most of the rate cut cycle is probably over. The tone of the RBI policy was dovish and highlights the concerns on growth. We maintain our call for another 25-bp rate cut in August factoring in the benign inflation trajectory and growing concerns on growth. However, the transmission of rate cuts will be key and the RBI should aim to maintain liquidity, at least at neutral over the next few months.

Sakshi Gupta, economist, HDFC Bank, Gurgaon

If growth impulses continue to remain weak in Q1, below the RBI’s target, and inflation impulses remain muted given normal monsoons, there is room for another rate cut of 25 bps in August. On growth, high frequency indicators continue to signal lower activity in Q1. Further, an unfavourable base effect could mean that GDP growth numbers remain muted in H1 FY19-20. Some pick-up in activity is expected in H2. For the year, the growth forecast is 7 percent.The government is likely to stick to its fiscal deficit target announced in the interim budget of 3.4% of GDP. That said, higher growth will be necessary to achieve this target.

Anagha Deodhar, economist, ICICI Securities, Mumbai

The recently released GDP numbers show that growth is faltering. Given the challenging domestic and global environment, growth is likely to remain weak in H2FY20. Although supporting growth is not the MPC’s primary mandate, in the current environment it has assumed greater significance. Given the lower growth and inflation expectations, it was apt to change the stance to ‘accommodative’. It indicates that more rate cuts are on the table – possibly in the next policy itself. The government is likely to continue walking on the fiscal consolidation path. We do not expect large-scale sops in the budget as the government is walking on a tight rope when it comes to the fiscal situation. However, we could see increased focus on employment generation, labour-intensive industries and boosting investments.

Devendra Pant, chief economist, India Ratings, New Delhi

The 25-bp cut with ‘accommodative’ stance with 6-0 vote shows that with inflation below the RBI’s target of 4 percent, growth concerns have come to the forefront. By changing its stance, the RBI has communicated to the market that the growth slowdown is real. A working group on liquidity is a welcome step. With system liquidity in surplus mode in the past few days, lending rates should come down. The forthcoming budget is the real test for the government. The government has to find money for social spending and undertake some hard reforms to improve tax collection and adhere to the fiscal consolidation trajectory.

Joseph Thomas, Head-Research, Emkay Wealth Management, Mumbai

The RBI policy is exactly on the lines expected by most of the market participants. The repo rate cut of 0.25% and the change of stance from ‘neutral’ to ‘accommodative’ is key to supporting the sagging economic growth. The projected growth has been lowered to 7%. The policy also has broad indications of more actions on the liquidity front from the RBI in the coming days. This also confirms the commitment of the central bank to better transmission of the rate-cut effects through liquidity.

Rupa Rege Nisure, chief economist, L&T Financial Holdings, Mumbai

Today’s policy actions are perfect and give a clear signal that the RBI will continue with easy monetary conditions until it sees a definite improvement in growth-inflation mix. Going by the macro undercurrents, the rate-cutting cycle will continue in the coming quarters as well. Recent GDP numbers were consistent with the slowdown predicted by high frequency leading indicators and the RBI has taken a serious note of it. The government too will address growth concerns in its upcoming full Budget in July and there are pleasant signs that both the government and the RBI will work in tandem to pull the economy out of the trap. Transmission will happen meaningfully if the banking system witnesses surplus liquidity conditions for a sizeable period and if the RBI undertakes confidence boosting measures for the NBFC sector.

Ranen Banerjee, Partner & Leader – Public Finance and Economics, PwC India

There was no surprise in the policy measures announced by RBI. It was already anticipated that there will be at least 25 basis point cut in repo and also a change in stance. The change in stance is more important as it provides a monetary policy direction message. Given the slowing momentum of the economy and all indices indicating stress in the economy, it is now over to the fiscal policy of the government to fan the animal spirits. The government may take on a higher deficit in its upcoming budget towards more capital expenditure to pump prime the economy.

Jayant Mehrotra, Chief Financial Officer, Lodha Group

RBI’s decision on rate cut by 25 bps, which is also for the third time in a row is a welcome move and home buyers should expect cheaper loans from banks. However, the concern around the actual transmission of rate cuts to effective lending rates persists. Effective transmission and improvement in the liquidity conditions would provide a boost to the real estate market.

Manju Yagnik, Vice Chairperson, Nahar Group

The year 2019 has brought in the required intervention and announcements that is expected to bring in the required equilibrium from demand-supply mechanism and price functionality in the home market in India. The astounding win of the NDA government has strengthened the market hopes in India. The considerable increase in the Nifty figures from 11,100 to 12,100 within the period of just two weeks is a clear sign of strong market revival considering both long term and short term effects. As the monetary policy committee today announces a cut down on the interest rates by 25 basis points, this movement has set in motion the ever awaited change in the real estate sector. The following rate cut will certainly lead to reduction in interest rates charged by banks on home loans which will furthermore reduce EMI on housing. The stance change from neutral to accommodative by RBI will boost consumption and assist in regular cash flow in the market. This is a positive encouragement to all those seeking homes and brings a relief to us developers as well since after a dry spell, we see a potential rise in the real estate sector.

Rajan Bandelkar, President, NAREDCO Maharashtra

“The third consecutive 25 basis point cut by the RBI is highly appreciated by the real estate fraternity as well as the home buyers. The previous rate cuts by RBI has not emanated into the transfer of benefits on the expected lines by the financial institutions. RBI has changed its stance from ‘Neutral’ to ‘Accommodative’ which also possibly provide banks the required contextual setting and cushioning to provide funds to NBFCs and thereby, have capital influx in the entire financial system, arresting the liquidity crunch. A good monsoon will lay the context for further rate cuts during the year. The recently revised GST rates coupled with 5.75 percent and stable government look potentially rewarding with a promising future for home sales in the coming second half of the year.

Ashok Mohanani, Chairman, EKTA World

For the third time in a row, the RBI cuts the repo rate cut by 25 basis points. It will definitely spur growth for the real estate sector specifically. The decision changes the stance of monetary policy from neutral to accommodative and to cut the policy repo rate brings it below 6 percent is the first time since September 2010. There have been many meaningful interventions by the government and regulator which has provided a positive boost to the buying sentiment among the home buyers. Rate cuts will ensure affordability in terms of home loans and thus lowered EMI, lower GST, tax rebate for income up to Rs 6.5 lakhs for the middle class as per as interim budget. All these shall give some sales impetus to real estate.

Rohit Poddar, Managing Director, Poddar Housing and Development Ltd

The reduction in the repo rate is essentially driven by the broad-based deceleration in the economy in recent months. This shows the commitment of the RBI to ensure the transmission of rate cuts to the end consumers. Slashing down the rates by 25 Bps along with a changed stance will create a positive ecosystem and stimulate the growth dynamics and investment cycle in the real estate sector. It will consolidate the buying sentiments with lower EMI. There is a slight reform in liquidity issues in the sector after two back to back rate reductions, and a cut-down for the straight third time will definitely undertake the liquidity shortfall in the sector at large. We expect more such actions by RBI on the liquidity front.

Shishir Baijal, Chairman & Managing Director, Knight Frank India

The first rate cut in the newly elected government’s regime is certainly a welcome step, especially for the real estate sector. The benefit of lower policy rate in terms of better credit cost as well as higher liquidity will hopefully be transmitted further by banks to NBFCs as well as home buyers. Also, the change in policy stance from neutral to accommodative is a welcome shift as it lays the ground for further rate cuts. The cash-crunched NBFCs will definitely benefit from inflow of capital which will, in turn, benefit developers as well as home-buyers. NBFCs have been facing a liquidity crisis and this has negatively impacted their loans to real estate, including construction finance. Besides capital infusion into this important financier segment, this rate cut will also improve the home-buyers affordability and stimulate housing demand at this critical juncture.

K. Srinivas, Director, CATMi

CATMi has been, over the last two years, highlighting how inadequate Interchange is hampering the deployment of ATMs in semi-urban and rural areas. With increasing adoption of DBT as the preferred and optimal method of distributing subsidies to the rural poor, the inadequate ATM infrastructure in semi urban and rural areas started to show up as a major bottleneck. The recent report submitted by CDDP, a committee chaired under the Chairmanship of Mr Nandan Nilekani as well as the benchmarking report published by RBI also highlight this issue of inadequate ATM infrastructure in SURU areas. CATMi is pleased that RBI recognised the issues highlighted by the industry and has decided to set up a committee to comprehensively look at ATM costs and charges. We are optimistic that the committee will come out with recommendations to address this critical gap in driving financial inclusion and ensuring the availability of an ATM within a 5 km radius of every citizen in the country.

Vijay Mansukhani, MD, Mirc Electronics Ltd.(Onida)

We welcome this move of 25 bps rate cut. Rate cut of 50 bps would have been better considering the current liquidity and low consumer sentiment in the market. Moving from neutral to accommodative status is encouraging step from RBI. We hope the economy will grow at better rates in Q2 FY20. The low consumer demand in Q4 FY19 coupled with low GDP has had a negative impact on the companies earnings, we are hoping for better times during the Q2 FY19 onwards.

Vinod Ramnani, Director, Opto Circuits India Ltd.

RBI rate cut is on the expected lines. With its 'accommodative' stance, we expect the RBI to remain supportive, maintaining liquidity at a slight surplus over the next few months. This liquidity will boost private spending across Industries. Private spending by corporates coupled with Government spending and consumption will drive the economy. Amid slowing economic growth and rising global uncertainty, this is a welcome move in our business”

MadhuSudhan Bhageria, Chairman and Managing Director, Filatex India Ltd.

RBI rate cut comes at a time when India’s Q4FY19 GDP growth rate reduced to 5.8 percent, a five year low under the Modi government. Even though inflation has remained very much under control, the liquidity had been in deficit mode for the past few months. With its 'accommodative' stance, the RBI has signaled higher chances of more cuts in the coming months if inflation persisted within tolerable limits. This is a positive move for us as this will bolster liquidity and boost private spending across industries. The government has obliquely hinted that at even lower interest rates, the focus appears to have shifted more towards engineering a quick turnaround in the broader economy by boosting consumption and investment, which is the need of the hour”

Sunu Mathew, Managing Director, LEAP India Pvt. Ltd.

The RBI’s move to cut the rate should instil consumer confidence, which would in turn spur the growth in Beverages, FMCG, Retail and automobile industry. This also signals that lower interest rate regime as commodities rates are subdued across the world. This is positive news for corporates to tap the expected demand in Q2 FY20. With stable Government at centre, normal monsoon coupled with low interest rate regime and RBI’s initiatives to increase the liquidity, we hope that RBI’s target growth rate of 7% in Q2 FY 20 would come true.

Garapathi Radhakrishna, CMD, RKEC Projects Ltd

The rate cut of 25 bps is not enough to spur the growth of economy. We were expecting 50 bps for overall easing of liquidity in the system and for instilling confidence among consumers. It is also essential that the impact of the cut should be passed on to the Consumer in a free market regime. The new Government’s reforms, low interest rate regime coupled with announcement of huge investments in infrastructure from the Government of India should lift the economy to better Growth rates during the current year.

Kewalchand P Jain, CMD, Kewal Kiran Clothing Ltd.

The RBI’s rate cut should instill Banks to pass on the interest savings to consumers, which should in turn spur the growth for retail and FMCG sectors at large. Normal monsoons coupled with low interest rate regime should increase the demand at rural level which was missing last year. Overall, the economy should continue its momentum. Having said that, the rate cut would have been sharp to encourage private investment to spur the overall growth of the economy.

