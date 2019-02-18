RBI board meeting: Central bank decides to transfer interim dividend of Rs 28,000 crore to govt

The Central Board of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Monday decided to transfer an interim surplus of Rs 28,000 crore to the central government for the half-year ended 31 December, 2018, the central bank said in a statement.

The Board reviewed the current economic situation, global and domestic challenges and other specific areas of operations of the RBI. Based on a limited audit review and after applying the extant economic capital framework, the Board decided to transfer the interim surplus, the statement said.

This is the second successive year that the RBI will be transferring an interim surplus. Last financial year, the RBI had paid an interim dividend of Rs 10,000 crore to the Centre.

Finance minister Arun Jaitley addressed the customary post-budget meeting of the central board of the RBI and highlighted the key points of the interim Budget, including the fiscal consolidation roadmap. Governor Shaktikanta Das chaired the meeting of the Central Board.

Jaitley in his address broadly outlined the various reforms and policy measures taken by the government over the last four years and the effects thereof.

The customary post-budget meeting took place against the backdrop of a slight deviation from the fiscal deficit target for the current financial year, tax rebate for income up to Rs 5 lakh and income support scheme for 12 crore farmers.

The government announced the 'Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi' (PM-KISAN) in the budget under which Rs 6,000 per year would be provided to farmers holding cultivable land of up to 2 hectares.

The government also decided to increase standard deduction from Rs 40,000 to Rs 50,000 and raised the TDS threshold on interest earned on bank/post office deposits from Rs 10,000 to Rs 40,000.

In the Interim Budget, the government has projected a fiscal deficit of 3.4 percent of the GDP for 2019-20, against the earlier target of 3.3 percent.

With inputs from PTI

Firstpost is now on WhatsApp. For the latest analysis, commentary and news updates, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Firstpost.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.