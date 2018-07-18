Football world cup 2018

RBI approves appointment of Girish Chandra Chaturvedi as ICICI Bank non-executive chairman

Business Press Trust of India Jul 18, 2018 12:20:06 IST

New Delhi: ICICI Bank on Tuesday said RBI has approved the appointment of Girish Chandra Chaturvedi as non-executive (part-time) Chairman of the bank till 30 June, 2021.

A file photograph of an ICICI Bank branch. Reuters.

The private lender had appointed the former petroleum secretary as the company's non-executive chairman on 29 June.

"We wish to inform you that RBI ..has approved the appointment of Girish Chandra Chaturvedi as Non-executive (part-time) Chairman of the bank effective today till 30 June, 2021," ICICI Bank said in a regulatory filing.

ICICI Bank is under the scanner of various regulatory agencies for alleged conflict of interest involving its CEO Chanda Kochhar and her family members in extending loans to some corporates, including the Videocon Group.

Last month, ICICI Bank announced that Kochhar has decided to go on leave till the completion of an external enquiry into the matter.


Updated Date: Jul 18, 2018 12:20 PM

