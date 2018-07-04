Football world cup 2018

associate sponsors

Llyod
HDFC
You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Business News

RBI and SEBI green-light private lender Yes Bank’s planned mutual fund foray

Business Press Trust of India Jul 04, 2018 19:48:53 IST

New Delhi: Yes Bank on Wednesday said it has received approval from capital markets regulator Sebi to start mutual fund business.

This approval is subsequent to the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) approval granted to Yes Bank to sponsor a mutual fund followed by SEBI's in-principle approval received subsequently, the bank said in a statement on Wednesday.

Yes Bank. Representational image. Reuters.

Yes Bank. Representational image. Reuters.

"Yes Asset Management (India) Limited (YAMIL) will leverage Yes Bank's Knowledge Banking expertise and relationship capital across retail, corporate and institutional investors to effectively channelise their assets in equity and debt capital markets," the bank's Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Rana Kapoor said.

This strategic initiative will further complement Yes Bank's retail liabilities and wealth management strategy, and also allow YAMIL to build on the bank's distribution network to provide customers with a seamless investment and banking experience, Kapoor said.

The lender said it has recruited a team to establish the operations under the guidance of the Board of Directors and trustees.

Yes Asset Management will launch fund offerings across the spectrum of both debt and equity markets over the next 6-12 months.


Updated Date: Jul 04, 2018 19:48 PM

Also Watch

Firstpost in Russia: Moscow to St. Petersburg, on a free World Cup train
  • Monday, July 2, 2018 Social Media Star: Richa Chadha, Kunal Kamra talk about their political views, and why they speak their mind
  • Tuesday, June 26, 2018 It's A Wrap: Swara Bhasker talks about Veere Di Wedding and Twitter trolls, in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Tuesday, June 19, 2018 Rahul Gandhi turns 48: Congress chief, who once said 'power is poison', should focus on party rather than on 'hate Modi' mission
  • Monday, June 4, 2018 It's A Wrap: Bhavesh Joshi Superhero makers Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane in conversation with Parul Sharma

Also See




No Live Matches

- 06 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
Uruguay
:
France
- 06 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
Brazil
:
Belgium
- 07 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
Sweden
:
England
- 07 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
Russia
:
Croatia
- 10 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W57
:
W58
- 11 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W59
:
W60
- 14 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
L61
:
L62
- 15 Jul 2018, 08:30 PM
W61
:
W62



Social Media Star: Richa Chadha, Kunal Kamra talk about their political views, and why they speak their mind



Top Stories




Cricket Scores