Rakesh Srivastava quits Hyundai India after working there for six years; will now pursue other interests

Business Press Trust of India Aug 01, 2018 15:56:36 IST

New Delhi: Hyundai Motor India, today said its Director for Marketing and Sales Rakesh Srivastava has resigned to pursue other interests outside the organisation.

Reuters image

Srivastava, who joined the company as Vice President and served for six years, has played a key role in the company's growth during the period strengthening its position as the second biggest player in the passenger vehicles segment.

In April last year he was promoted as Director for Marketing and sales division.

Commenting on his departure, HMIL Managing Director and CEO, Y K Koo said, "Our association with Srivastava has been mutually enriching. He has immensely contributed through the years, leading the company to stay ahead."


Updated Date: Aug 01, 2018 15:56 PM

