Rajan Anandan to log out of Google India by April-end after eight-year stint; to join Sequoia Capital India

Alphabet Inc’s Google South East Asia and India Vice-President Rajan Anandan will leave the firm at the end of April, Google Asia Pacific President Scott Beaumont said on Tuesday, a Reuters report said.

Anandan, also an investor in multiple startups, is slated to join venture fund Sequoia Capital. He will work with Google till the end of this month, PTI reported.

Anandan had joined Google from Microsoft India in 2010. Previously, he was also been associated with Dell India and McKinsey & Company.

8 amazing years. 850million internet users across India and SEA. Many billions of revenue and fastest growing region in the world. Incredible team that thinks big and executes superbly. Thank you @GoogleIndia #GoogleSEA. Loved every minute. — Rajan Anandan (@RajanAnandan) April 2, 2019

Some of companies in which Anandan has invested include WebEngage, Instamojo, Capillary Technologies, TravelKhana, and EasyGov.

Vikas Agnihotri, country director, sales, will replace Anandan in the interim for Google India, Beaumont added.

Sequoia Capital Managing Director Shailendra J Singh, in a Linkedin post, said Anandan will join the leadership team at the firm. In addition to the six current Managing Directors there, he will focus on developing Surge into the world’s top scale-up program for startups by acting as an investment advisor and mentor to the program’s founders.

Surge aims to engineer rapid early progress for startups, by enabling disproportionate access to capital, talent, network and decades of company-building knowledge.

"Rajan's deep understanding of technology, significant operating expertise and track record of growing tech businesses across the region will help Surge founders scale and build the transformational businesses of tomorrow," Singh said.

