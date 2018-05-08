You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Business News

Railway employees to go on 72-hour relay hunger strike against non-implementation of 7th Pay Commission

Business PTI May 08, 2018 09:41:53 IST

New Delhi: Railway employees’ union has called for a 72-hour relay hunger strike across the country from today against non-implementation of the provisions of the Seventh Pay Commission and the attempted privatisation of the national transporter.

A statement from the All India Railwaymen’s Federation (AIRF) said on Monday that despite several meetings of the AIRF with leaders of the central government organisations and Home Minister, Finance Minister, Railway Minister and Minister of State for Railways, no decision has been taken yet.

“Despite requests to the government of India to consider the demands of the Central Government Employees — improvement in minimum wage and fitment factor after implementation of 7th CPC recommendations, provision of guaranteed pension and family pension to all the NPS (National Pension Scheme) covered employees, irrespective of their date of appointment…contractorisation leading towards wholesale privatisation, no fruitful outcome has emerged as yet despite lapse of around two years’ precious time,” the statement said.

Indian Railways. Representational image. AFP

Indian Railways. Representational image. AFP

AIRF in its meetings of the General Council and Working Committee held on March 13-14, 2018, here decided to stage a ‘Mass Relay Hunger Strike’ for 24 hours for three consecutive days — at all the branches of the affiliated unions of the federation all over India.

“All the branches of AIRF affiliates are, therefore, going to stage the aforesaid ‘Relay Hunger Strike’ from the morning of 8 May, all over the Indian Railways”, wherein large number of railwaymen would sit on the relay hunger strike to press on their above-mentioned major demands, the statement said.


Updated Date: May 08, 2018 09:41 AM

Also Watch

IPL 2018: Royal Challengers Bangalore eye revival against Chennai Super Kings as 'Cauvery Derby' comes back to life
  • Thursday, April 26, 2018 In the Kanjarbhat community, a campaign against 'virginity tests' is slowly gaining ground
  • Tuesday, April 24, 2018 It's A Wrap: Beyond the Clouds stars Ishaan Khatter, Malavika Mohanan in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Monday, April 9, 2018 48 hours with Huawei P20 Pro: Triple camera offering is set to redefine smartphone imaging
  • Monday, April 16, 2018 Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore interview: Sports can't be anyone's fiefdom, we need an ecosystem to nurture raw talent

Also See






IPL 2018: Struggling Royal Challengers Bangalore take on table-toppers Sunrisers Hyderabad in must-win clash



Top Stories




Cricket Scores