RailTel FY20 consolidated income surges 20% at Rs 1,243 cr; says company registers major growth despite negative growth in market

New Delhi: Mini-ratna public sector unit RailTel said on Friday it registered a consolidated income of Rs 1,243 crore in the financial year 2019-20, marking 20 percent growth in the year-ago period.

"While the telecom market has been posing negative growth for the past few years, RailTel not only managed to stay profitable but also recorded significant growth over the years," it said in a statement.

The net worth of the company has also grown steadily and consistently. The company maintained a steady profit and has been consistently paying dividends to the ministry of railways.

RailTel is also one of the consistently profit-making telecom PSU despite gloomy market conditions, it said.

With a strong network of 55,000 route kilometres of optic fibre, RailTel has two tier-three data centres to provide countrywide broadband telecom and multimedia network in addition to modernisation of train operations and administration of network systems for Indian Railways.

