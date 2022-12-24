Radisson Hotel Group signs two hotels owned by DS Group; all you need to know

Hospitality company Radisson Hotel Group has signed two hotels with DS Group, a fast moving consumer goods company and the maker of Rajnigandha pan masala. The company’s Namah Resort in Jim Corbett will now become part of the portfolio of brands under Radisson Individuals. The resort is expected to become operational in 2024. Its other hotel in Nainital, The Manu Maharani, will come under Radisson Individuals Retreats, as per a report in Mint. This hotel will open in the second quarter of FY25 after undergoing renovations.

Nathan Andrews, business head, hospitality for DS Group said, “We are pleased to partner with them (Radisson) once again. There are significant synergies between the two companies which are a pivotal factor behind these new signings in Uttarakhand.” Notably, the organisations had partnered up in 2014 for Radisson Blu Hotel Guwahati.

The lavish resort in Jim Corbett will feature a 6,000+ sq ft of banquet area as well as specialty restaurants. The hotel in Nainital will have facilities like spa, all-day dining facilities, lounge and a 1,000 sq ft of banquet area. The resort is built at the heart of the location and will give travellers easy access to Nainital’s hiking trails, temples, lakes and other tourist spots.

Zubin Saxena, managing director and vice president, operations for Radisson South Asia said that in tandem with the company’s five-year expansion plan, it remains invested in identifying the “right partners” for their business. The move is crucial to their next phase of domestic growth in the region. “The DS Group continues to be a trusted partner for us, and we are elated to strengthen this association with the signing of two new hotels. Backed by an excellence-driven mindset, we are focused on our quality-first approach for ensuring guest satisfaction and value maximisation for our owners,” he added.

This is not the only signing that has been announced this week. The Indian Hotels Company (IHCL) announced it had signed two Ginger branded hotels in West Bengal, one in Durgapur and the other in Asansol.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.