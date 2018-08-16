You are here:
Quebec offers C$863 million in aid to mitigate impact of U.S. tariffs

Quebec offers C$863 million in aid to mitigate impact of U.S. tariffs

MONTREAL (Reuters) - The Quebec government on Wednesday said it would invest C$863 million ($657.32 million) over five years to help mitigate the impact of U.S. tariffs on companies, including the Canadian province's agriculture sector.

The plan would provide direct financial aid to some companies affected by the tariffs and would support investments to improve productivity, worker training and boost market diversification, Quebec's Liberal government said in a statement.

The United States has imposed a 25 percent tariff on steel and a 10 percent tariff on aluminum imports from Canada.

(Reporting By Allison Lampert; Editing by Susan Thomas)

