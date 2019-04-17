Qualcomm wins big in patent case settlement with Apple; shares jump

(Reuters) - Qualcomm Inc on Tuesday won a major victory in settling its wide-ranging legal dispute with Apple Inc, signing a six-year patent licence deal and a supply agreement that could pave the way to getting its modem chips back in the iPhone, which featured only Intel Corp chips last year.

The settlement also includes a payment from Apple to Qualcomm, but the companies did not disclose the amount.

Shares of Qualcomm jumped 22 percent in late afternoon trading, while Apple stock was up marginally.

The settlement followed two years of legal conflict between the two companies and came as a opening arguments took place at a trial in federal court in San Diego.

Apple had accused Qualcomm of using illegal patent practices to keep a monopoly on modem chips that connect phones to mobile data networks. Qualcomm had said Apple was using its technology without paying for it.

Apple began using Intel modem chips in some iPhones in 2016. Apple later stopped paying licence fees to Qualcomm and completely stopped using its chips in iPhones in 2018.

A jury of six men and three women was in the process of hearing opening arguments from Apple and Qualcomm when news of the settlement broke.

Judge Gonzalo Curiel briefly dismissed the jury as reporters in the courtroom rushed to confirm the news. Apple's litigation chief Noreen Krall chatted privately with Qualcomm attorney Mark Snyder before Judge Curiel called the jurors back into the courtroom.

"The two parties have reached the ideal conclusion," Judge Curiel told the jury before dismissing them. "This development allows these tech companies to get back to business, and it will permit you to get back to your affairs."

(Reporting by Vibhuti Sharma in Bengaluru and Stephen Nellis in San Diego; Editing by Arun Koyyur and Cynthia Osterman)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.