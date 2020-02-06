Qualcomm forecasts current-quarter revenue above estimates

(Reuters) - Qualcomm Inc forecast second-quarter revenue largely above Wall Street estimates on Wednesday, in the latest sign that a protracted slowdown in chip industry has bottomed out.

The company forecast total revenue in the range of between $4.9 billion and $5.7 billion for its second quarter, largely above analysts' average estimate of $5.08 billion (3.9 billion pounds), according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

(Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru and Stephen Nellis in San Francisco; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

