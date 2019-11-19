Q2 results paint a bleak picture for market, Adani Ports and SEZ in stable waters; all this and more on Moneycontrol Pro

Finally, some great news! India’s fastest-growing financial subscriptions service, Moneycontrol Pro, is available both on the website and mobile apps.

The September quarter results paint a bleak picture for the market

The September quarter’s numbers of corporate India point to stress in the Indian economy. More than profits, the decline in sales is a worrying factor as this illustrates the lack of consumption demand. The stock markets seem to be living on a different planet though and if they have got it wrong, investors could get hurt. Read here to know more.

Supreme Court's Essar Steel order puts banks back on top in IBC

The Supreme Court’s order brings IBC back on the table as a viable option for resolving the problem of the distressed assets. It not only makes it clear that the committee of creditors can decide the distribution of proceeds based on its commercial wisdom but also ruled on a few other aspects that are crucial in the resolution process. Read here to know what the order says, why and its implications.

Aarti Industries Q2: Margin profile stands out

Aarti Industries' September quarter results are symptomatic of the current trend in the chemical sector which is plagued by volume contraction, lukewarm demand and severe price erosion. But the long term drivers for Aarti are intact and it also trades at the upper band among chemical companies. Read here to know more about this stock and what investors should do.

Adani Ports & SEZ in stable waters

Adani Ports volumes rose sharply despite depressed market conditions in global trade, which has affected India’s trade too. Its container volumes supported growth and diversification also helped. A growing cash balance is emboldening it to embark on a phase of expansion, both organic and inorganic. Read here to know about our research analyst’s view on the stock.

