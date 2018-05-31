You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Business News

PVR evaluating acquisition opportunities of cinema chains; plans to raise funds via non-convertible debentures

Business PTI May 31, 2018 16:02:15 IST

New Delhi: Multiplex operator PVR is evaluating acquisition opportunities of cinema exhibition chains and plans to raise funds to carry out the transaction through issuance of non-convertible debentures (NCDs).

PVR, which acquired DT Cinemas in 2016, has sought shareholders' nod for raising up to Rs 1,000 crore through issuance of NCDs.

"For organic growth, the company is adequately funded and intends to finance bulk of its growth from internal accruals and debts. However, in addition to organic growth, the company is evaluating opportunities for acquisition of various other national/regional level exhibition chains for which the company may need to raise funds for the same as well as refinancing of the existing debts," PVR said in a BSE filing.

Representational Image. PTI

Representational Image. PTI

In a postal ballot notice to shareholders, PVR sought shareholders' approval for authorising the board to raise up to Rs 1,000 crore via NCDs from domestic as well as overseas market.

In 2016, PVR had acquired 32 screens of DT cinemas from realty major DLF for Rs 433 crore. PVR operates over 600 screens in 51 cities in India.


Updated Date: May 31, 2018 16:02 PM

Also Watch

It's A Wrap: Omerta star Rajkummar Rao in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Thursday, April 26, 2018 In the Kanjarbhat community, a campaign against 'virginity tests' is slowly gaining ground
  • Thursday, April 19, 2018 Watch: National-level skater and coach Dhwanit Rele trains and nurtures budding athletes
  • Monday, May 14, 2018 FOMO Episode 1: Google Assistant, This is America, Sonam's wedding & Global Warming
  • Saturday, May 19, 2018 Social Media Star: Rajkummar Rao and Bhuvan Bam open up about selfie culture, online trolls

Also See






It's A Wrap — Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran stars John Abraham, Diana Penty in conversation with Parul Sharma



Top Stories




Cricket Scores