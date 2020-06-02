You are here:
Putin and Trump discussed G7 summit, oil markets in call, says Kremlin

Business Reuters Jun 02, 2020 01:06:17 IST

MOSCOW (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump told President Vladimir Putin in a phone call about his idea of holding an expanded Group of Seven summit later this year with a possible invitation for Russia, the Kremlin said on Monday.

Trump said on Saturday he would postpone a G7 summit he had hoped to hold next month until September or later and expand the list of invitees to include Australia, Russia, South Korea and India.

Britain and Canada have since spoken out against the idea of readmitting Russia to a forum it was expelled from in 2014 after Moscow annexed the Crimea region from Ukraine.

Moscow had said earlier on Monday that it was looking for more details before responding.

The two leaders also discussed the OPEC+ deal on oil output cuts, and measures to fight the coronavirus. Putin thanked Trump for a delivery of U.S. ventilators, the Kremlin said, and congratulated Trump on the first spaceflight of NASA astronauts from U.S. soil in nine years.

(Reporting by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber and Alexander Marrow; Writing by Andrew Osborn; Editing by Catherine Evans and Peter Graff)

Updated Date: Jun 02, 2020 01:06:17 IST



