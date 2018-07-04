Football world cup 2018

associate sponsors

Llyod
HDFC
You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Business News

Punjab National Bank says no plans to close operations at fraud-hit Brady House branch in Mumbai

Business Press Trust of India Jul 04, 2018 12:25:02 IST

New Delhi: Fraud-hit Punjab National Bank (PNB) on Tuesday said it has no plans to close operations at its Brady House branch, the fountainhead of the Rs 14,000 crore Nirav Modi scam.

Modi and his uncle Mehul Choksi, in connivance with certain bank officials, allegedly cheated PNB of about Rs 14,000 crore through issuance of fraudulent Letters of Undertaking (LoUs).

PNB's Brady House branch in Mumbai had fraudulently issued LoUs for the group of companies belonging to Nirav Modi since March 2011.

File image of the PSB Punjab National Bank. AP.

File image of the PNB Brady House branch. AP.

"PNB has no plans to close operations in the Brady House branch in Mumbai. Reallocation of some of the accounts is part of the regular restructuring process at PNB to strengthen internal systems and processes and centralize certain critical functions," a spokesperson of the bank said.

Retail operations for PNB customers continue to operate from the branch, the official said.

With regards to the provision made for the loss incurred on account of the Nirav Modi fraud, the bank provided Rs 7,178 crore, 50 per cent of the total amount of Rs 14,356 crore, in the fourth quarter of 2017-18. The remaining amount will be covered in the three quarters of the current fiscal year.

PNB paid Rs 6,586.11 crore to other banks to discharge its liabilities towards Letters of Undertakings (LoUs) and Foreign Letters of Credit (FLCs) issued fraudulently and in unauthorised manner to certain overseas branches of Indian banks through the misuse of SWIFT system of the bank, which was then not integrated with CBS (Core Banking Solution).


Updated Date: Jul 04, 2018 12:25 PM

Also Watch

Firstpost in Russia: Moscow to St. Petersburg, on a free World Cup train
  • Monday, July 2, 2018 Social Media Star: Richa Chadha, Kunal Kamra talk about their political views, and why they speak their mind
  • Tuesday, June 26, 2018 It's A Wrap: Swara Bhasker talks about Veere Di Wedding and Twitter trolls, in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Tuesday, June 19, 2018 Rahul Gandhi turns 48: Congress chief, who once said 'power is poison', should focus on party rather than on 'hate Modi' mission
  • Monday, June 4, 2018 It's A Wrap: Bhavesh Joshi Superhero makers Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane in conversation with Parul Sharma

Also See




No Live Matches

- 06 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
Uruguay
:
France
- 06 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
Brazil
:
Belgium
- 07 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
Sweden
:
England
- 07 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
Russia
:
Croatia
- 10 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W57
:
W58
- 11 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W59
:
W60
- 14 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
L61
:
L62
- 15 Jul 2018, 08:30 PM
W61
:
W62



Social Media Star: Richa Chadha, Kunal Kamra talk about their political views, and why they speak their mind



Top Stories




Cricket Scores