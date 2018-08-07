You are here:
Punjab National Bank posts Rs 940 crore loss for first-quarter on fraud-related provisions

Business Reuters Aug 07, 2018 13:41:10 IST

The Punjab National Bank (PNB) reported its second consecutive quarter of loss, as the country’s second-biggest state-run lender set aside more funds for a massive fraud it disclosed earlier this year.

Net loss was Rs 9.40 billion ($136.72 million) for the three months to 30 June, 2018, compared with a profit of Rs 3.43 billiona year earlier, the bank said in a statement.

That compared with an estimated average loss of Rs 24.18 billion based on the views of 15 analysts compiled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

PNB, the fourth-biggest bank by assets among all of India’s lenders, in February said it had been defrauded by two jewellery groups that raised more than $2 billion credit overseas using fake guarantees provided by the bank’s staff at a Mumbai branch.


Updated Date: Aug 07, 2018 13:41 PM

