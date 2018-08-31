You are here:
Punjab National Bank plans to sell entire holding of 0.11% in NSE, expects to raise over Rs 48 crore

Business Press Trust of India Aug 31, 2018 18:16:14 IST

New Delhi: Punjab National Bank (PNB) is looking to sell its entire holding of 0.11 percent in the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and expecting to raise over Rs 48 crore by divesting the stake.

Bank's subsidiary PNB Investment Services Limited (PNBISL) has invited bids from merchant bankers on behalf of PNB to arrange for investors.

Representational image. Reuters

"Punjab National Bank (PNB) intends to sell its equity shareholding in the National Stock Exchange of India Ltd (NSE) through a competitive bidding process," according to the request for proposal on the website of PNBSIL.

PNB has set a floor price of Rs 879 per equity to sell its stake of 0.11 percent stake equivalent to 5,50,000 shares in the NSE.

Thus, the divestment of the stake in the NSE is expected to fetch at least Rs 48.35 crore to the bank.

The state-owned lender said that it intends to complete the assignment of selling stake in the NSE by 30 September, 2018.

Earlier this week, State Bank of India said it will sell 3.89 percent stake in the NSE as part of capital raising exercise.


