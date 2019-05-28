Punjab National Bank narrows net loss to Rs 4,750 cr in March quarter, gross non-performing assets fall to 15.5%

New Delhi: State-owned Punjab National Bank on Tuesday said it has narrowed its loss to Rs 4,750 crore in the last quarter of the fiscal ended March 2019.

The scam-hit lender had posted a staggering loss of Rs 13,417 crore during the corresponding January-March period of 2017-18.

On assets front, the bank witnessed improvement with the gross non-performing assets (NPAs) reducing to 15.50 percent of gross advances at end of March 2019, as against 18.38 percent by March 2018.

Likewise, the net NPAs or bad loans were trimmed to 6.56 percent against 11.24 percent, the bank said here at a news conference.

The stock of PNB traded at Rs 88.10 on BSE, down 1.34 percent from its previous close.

