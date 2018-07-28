Punjab National Bank fraud: PMLA court issues open-ended non-bailable warrant against Nirav Modi and 12 other accused

Mumbai: A court in Mumbai on Friday issued an open-ended non-bailable warrant (NBW) against fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi and others in cases related to the over $2 billion fraud at the Punjab National Bank (PNB).

Special judge for Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) cases M S Azmi ordered the issuance of the NBW against Modi and 12 other absconding accused, including Modi's family members.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had moved the court for an open-ended NBW against them, saying the previous warrant could not be executed in time and it expired yesterday.

The court had issued the previous NBW on 12 June after taking cognisance of a chargesheet filed by the ED.

An "open-ended" warrant does not have an expiry date.