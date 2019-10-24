PSU telco bailout package makes little sense, L&T stock prospects; all this and more on Moneycontrol Pro

Finally, some great news! India’s fastest-growing financial subscriptions service, Moneycontrol Pro, is available both on the website and mobile apps.

Step on the gas to revive gas-powered plants

Relatively benign international prices of LNG (liquefied natural gas) have thrown open an opportunity to resuscitate the gasping gas-based power sector. This could give hope to developers and banks that if these projects become more viable with the supply of fuel at lower rates, they may see returns on their investments and loans. Read here to know what the government has to do to revive gas-based power plants.

The bailout package to revive BSNL, MTNL makes little sense

The PSU telco bailout package has populism written all over it. With nearly two lakh direct employees the two government companies were too big to fail. The package does not have the blessings of the finance ministry, a sign of what it thinks is going to happen. Read here to know what the government’s rescue package entails and what needs to be done.

L&T: Good execution amid a challenging macro environment

Despite the poor operating environment, L&T has been able to buck the trend by posting a good 15.2 percent increase in sales during the quarter ended September 2019. Even if the company can maintain its margins at current levels and achieve its revenue guidance, profit growth for the next two years should be better than expected. Read here to know what to make of the stock’s prospects.

Asian Paints Q2 FY20: Volumes shine again

Asian Paints continued to report healthy growth in volumes while a moderation in input costs helped margins to improve. But its product mix shifted towards the more economical variants, reflecting on its revenue growth. Consumer demand appears to be robust for its paints even in rural areas. While all this is good, its valuations are steep. Read here to know our analyst’s investment outlook for the share.

Technical picks

Godrej Consumer Products: A bullish expanding pattern has formed in the price chart of Godrej Consumer Products. The price has taken support around 660 levels which were tested multiple times in the past. Read here to know how to trade this stock.

Balkrishna Industries: Prices action in Balkrishna Industries shows prices breaking above its 200-day moving average. Read here to know how to trade this move.

