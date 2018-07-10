Private listed companies posted robust sales growth in January-March quarter, says RBI analysis

Mumbai: India's manufacturing sector recorded robust growth in sales and improvement in operating profit growth in the fourth quarter of the last fiscal on yearly basis, according to an analysis of listed private sector non-financial companies by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

"Among major manufacturing industries, demand conditions improved for electrical machinery and apparatus; motor vehicles and other transport equipment; petroleum products; and pharmaceuticals and medicines," the central bank said on sales performance.

The companies posted sales of Rs 9.25 lakh crore in the last quarter of 2017-18 compared to Rs 8.41 lakh crore in the year-ago period.

The analysis is based on the abridged financial results of 2,723 listed non-government non-financial (NGNF) companies for January-March 2017-18.

The RBI further said that operating profit growth of the manufacturing sector improved despite an increase in input costs, due to higher growth in value of production.

Their operating profit was Rs 1.35 lakh crore compared to Rs 1.21 lakh crore in fourth quarter of 2016-17.

Net profit of the companies factored in the analysis was Rs 50,900 crore in January-March 2017-18 quarter compared to Rs 38,500 crore in the same period of the previous fiscal.