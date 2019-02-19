Power Grid's K Sreekant gets additional charge as NTPC Director Finance for a period of 6 months

New Delhi: State-run utility Power Grid Corporation's Director Finance K Sreekant has been given additional charge as Director Finance of NTPC for a period of six months from 12 February.

"Ministry of Power on 13 February, 2019, has assigned additional charge to the post of Director (Finance), NTPC Limited to K Sreekant, Director (Finance), Power Grid Corporation for a period of six months from 12 February, 2019 or till the appointment of a regular incumbent or until further orders, whichever is the earliest," a BSE filing said.

NTPC's board has appointed Sreekant as Director Finance on the board through a circular resolution with effect from 12 February, the filing said.

The 55-year-old is CMA and PGDM (Finance) from Management Development Institute, Gurgaon.

He has over 33 years of experience in the power sector involving all facets of finance and accounting function and in particular, long term financial planning, investment appraisals, formulation of capital budgets, resource mobilisation from domestic and international markets and corporate accounts, it said.

He was assigned the additional charge of Director (Finance) of NTPC Limited earlier by the Ministry of Power from 19 March, 2018 to 2 November, 2018.

He holds 425 shares in the NTPC. He does not have any inter-se relationship with any of the directors of the company, it said.

