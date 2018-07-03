PNB scam: Supreme Court dismisses PIL seeking SIT probe into Nirav Modi case, says allegations against PM, FM unwarranted

The Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed a public interest litigation (PIL) seeking a special investigation team (SIT) probe into the Punjab National Bank (PNB) scam, allegedly perpetrated by fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi, media reports said.

Attorney general KK Venugopal submitted to the Supreme Court that the PIL seeking SIT probe into PNB Scam against Nirav Modi has made baseless allegations against PM and Finance Minister. — ANI (@ANI) July 3, 2018

The Supreme Court, according to The Times of India, said that the allegations, made against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the finance minister, are unwarranted, uncalled for and reckless.

#JustIn | SC says since AG says chargesheet has been filed in the Nirav Modi scam and because such reckless allegations are made, it is not inclined to entertain the PIL. — Times of India (@timesofindia) July 3, 2018

The apex court's dismissal of the PIL came a day after the Interpol issued a red corner notice (RCN) against Nirav Modi. A RCN issued by the Interpol urges its 192 member countries to detain or arrest an accused, who is wanted in a country, if spotted in their countries.

The international agency was satisfied with the documents provided by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which is probing the $2 billion scam.

The Interpol listed "money laundering charges," levelled by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), in the RCN. The Interpol also issued a RCN against Modi's brother Nishal Modi and his company's executive Subhash Parab.

Modi along with his wife, brother, and uncle, all accused in the CBI First Information Report (FIRs) in the case, had left the country in the first week of January, weeks before the country's biggest banking scam surfaced.

On 29 June, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said that it wrote to several European countries seeking their help in tracing Nirav Modi and asserted that the fugitive did not have more than one Indian passport in his possession.

MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said the ministry has also sent messages to all its missions abroad to get in touch with local governments to deny entry to Modi and inform India if he was residing there.

With inputs from PTI