Football world cup 2018

associate sponsors

Llyod
HDFC
You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Business News

PNB scam: Supreme Court dismisses PIL seeking SIT probe into Nirav Modi case, says allegations against PM, FM unwarranted

Business FP Staff Jul 03, 2018 16:34:28 IST

The Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed a public interest litigation (PIL) seeking a special investigation team (SIT) probe into the Punjab National Bank (PNB) scam, allegedly perpetrated by fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi, media reports said.

The Supreme Court, according to The Times of India, said that the allegations, made against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the finance minister, are unwarranted, uncalled for and reckless. 

The apex court's dismissal of the PIL came a day after the Interpol issued a red corner notice (RCN) against Nirav Modi. A RCN issued by the Interpol urges its 192 member countries to detain or arrest an accused, who is wanted in a country, if spotted in their countries.

The international agency was satisfied with the documents provided by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which is probing the $2 billion scam.

The Interpol listed "money laundering charges," levelled by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), in the RCN. The Interpol also issued a RCN against Modi's brother Nishal Modi and his company's executive Subhash Parab.

A file photo of Nirav Modi. News18 Hindi

A file photo of Nirav Modi. News18 Hindi

Modi along with his wife, brother, and uncle, all accused in the CBI First Information Report (FIRs) in the case, had left the country in the first week of January, weeks before the country's biggest banking scam surfaced.

On 29 June, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said that it wrote to several European countries seeking their help in tracing Nirav Modi and asserted that the fugitive did not have more than one Indian passport in his possession.

MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said the ministry has also sent messages to all its missions abroad to get in touch with local governments to deny entry to Modi and inform India if he was residing there.

With inputs from PTI


Updated Date: Jul 03, 2018 16:34 PM

Also Watch

FIFA World Cup 2018: Lionel Messi's genius shines against Nigeria, helps Argentina extend stay in Russia
  • Thursday, June 28, 2018 No medicines, doctors or staff: A Faizabad primary health centre that is located in the middle of a forest
  • Tuesday, June 26, 2018 It's A Wrap: Swara Bhasker talks about Veere Di Wedding and Twitter trolls, in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Wednesday, June 27, 2018 FIFA World Cup 2018: Uruguayan defender Jose Maria Gimenez may be fit in time for round of 16 fixture against Portugal
  • Monday, June 4, 2018 It's A Wrap: Bhavesh Joshi Superhero makers Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane in conversation with Parul Sharma

Also See




No Live Matches

- 03 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
Sweden
:
Switzerland
- 03 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
Colombia
:
England
- 06 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
Uruguay
:
France
- 06 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
Brazil
:
Belgium
- 07 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
W55
:
W56
- 07 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
Russia
:
Croatia
- 10 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W57
:
W58
- 11 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W59
:
W60
- 14 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
L61
:
L62
- 15 Jul 2018, 08:30 PM
W61
:
W62



It's A Wrap: Swara Bhasker talks about Veere Di Wedding, Twitter trolls in conversation with Parul Sharma



Top Stories




Cricket Scores